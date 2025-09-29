From Cooking in a Chinatown Basement to Triumphing at the San Sebastián Festival The story of Jerald Head, a Vietnamese cuisine enthusiast who goes from ruin to fulfilling his dream with the help of his neighbours, wins the Culinary Zinema award

Guillermo Elejabeitia Monday, 29 September 2025, 09:11

Jerald Head might seem like an odd character, a nerd or a geek, but there are many like him working quietly in kitchens around the world. Passionate to the point of obsession, they spend their hours scouring markets, experimenting with ingredients, and testing recipes. Most will never open the restaurant of their dreams, receive awards, or give interviews. They are the unsung heroes of a culinary scene dazzled by the glitz of stars. Jerald Head, the protagonist of Mắm, a film by Nan Feix that has just won the Culinary Zinema award at the San Sebastián Festival, survives in Chinatown with two jobs while sneaking into his boss's kitchen at night to experiment. His story—a fictional documentary with echoes of 90s Chinese cinema and an underground aesthetic—stood out in a cycle filled with documentaries that approach cooking through the eyes of those who have already reached the top.

Most audiovisual productions about gastronomy follow a very specific pattern: interviews interspersed with cooking scenes, inspiring landscapes, and epic music. A format perhaps more suited to television than the big screen. In this case, the director chooses to recreate the real story of a small Vietnamese restaurant in New York in a format halfway between reality and fiction, with real characters and settings. The result: a tension that is missed when the narrative relies solely on testimonies.

Mắm does not aim to be a portrait of Jerald—a young Texan raised on frozen pizzas who becomes a culinary hustler after a trip to Vietnam—but rather a reflection on collective effort. "It's always easier to achieve what we want together than apart," says its director, seasoned in commercials and accustomed to shooting with refreshing immediacy. The true protagonists are the chorus of characters who cross Jerald's solitary life: from the determined cook Nhung to Chen, the unflappable restaurant owner, who recognize his talent and help him realize his dream when everything seems against him. "It was impossible not to fall in love with this group of people, their tenacious spirit, and their incredible projection," said actress Anna Castillo, president of the jury, when announcing the decision.

The San Sebastián Festival is currently the only A-category festival with a gastronomic film section, an idea borrowed from the Berlinale, where it has already disappeared. Five films competed this year, accompanied by themed dinners served at the Basque Culinary Center, which collaborates in the organization. Curiously, the screening of the winner was the only one not accompanied by a large dinner, perhaps due to the difficulty of transporting the small Vietnamese kitchen from Chinatown to Donostia.

The story of Tetsuro Maeda, a Japanese man living in Bizkaia, is also that of a hustler who started cooking to make a living while traveling the world with a backpack, until he found a place to put down roots in Axpe. He presented the documentary Tetsu, Txispa, Hoshi, directed by Jon Arregi, 70 minutes of interviews, kitchen details, and majestic shots of Anboto. The footage features people who have marked his career, such as Gorka Txapartegi, from the Alameda restaurant, who gave him his first opportunity in Euskadi, or Makoto Hirai, the investor behind Txispa. But his neighbour Bittor Arginzoniz, from Asador Etxebarri, whom Maeda acknowledges as a mentor, is missing: "I felt like he was my father, without him I wouldn't be here," he says with bright eyes.

Joan Roca, among friends

From the Basque mountains to the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Parque Chacabuco, inside the Urondo bar, to draw a portrait of its owner, in Jota Urondo, an impertinent cook. Directed by Mariana Erijimovich and Juan Villegas, the film delves into the daily life of a bar without a sign that offers a welcoming environment to a diverse audience, mostly made up of neighbourhood residents. It is a reflection on the role of bars and restaurants as cultural and family reserves, capable of reinforcing a sense of belonging or becoming bastions of resistance. A tribute to the simple act of feeding, which Urondo highlighted by cooking for attendees at the dinner following the premiere.

The only pure fiction in the competition was the Thai film Morte Cucina, a gastronomic noir by Pen-Ek Ratanaruang about a cook marked by a tragic past who uses her talent to take revenge on the man who hurt her. The dinner, in this case, was served by Álex Zurdo, Txitxo Fernández, and Gabryella Ismeria, from Madrid's Kitchen 154, which started as a street Asian food stall and now has three locations in the capital. Oriental cuisine, with bold flavours and generous in spice, stripped of gourmet pretensions, to inaugurate the cycle.

A stark contrast to the closing dinner, hosted by two of the world's most influential chefs. A few months ago, Dani García organized a massive birthday party for Joan Roca, now shown in the documentary Uno de los nuestros, by Jorge Fernández Mayoral and Virginia Jönas Urigüen. In addition to the 'making of' a spectacular dinner, the film shows the entire 'star system' of Spanish cuisine paying tribute to Roca's legacy and reinterpreting iconic dishes from El Celler. It demonstrates that success in cooking almost always results from a collective effort, like the one that allows Jerald Head to fulfil his dream from that dark basement in Chinatown.