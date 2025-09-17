Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Eye fundus examination. VGM

Free Eye Examinations This Friday at Alicante's Principal Theatre

Vissum Grupo Miranza to Set Up Early Detection Unit for Retinal Pathologies

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:12

The Principal Theatre in Alicante will open its doors this Friday, 19th September, to offer free eye examinations courtesy of Vissum Grupo Miranza. The ophthalmology experts will set up an early detection unit for retinal pathologies at the venue.

Throughout the day, Vissum Grupo Miranza's experts will conduct eye fundus examinations using state-of-the-art portable equipment. The aim is to prevent and halt vision loss associated with retinal pathologies.

Based on the results obtained, the specialists will assess the need for more in-depth retinal monitoring and guide patients suspected of having a pathology towards prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Prevention Against Pathologies

According to a study by the Macula Retina Association, over two billion people worldwide suffer from vision loss due to degenerative retinal diseases. In Spain, nearly 80% of the population has some visual defect, and almost eight million Spaniards will face visual problems by 2030, marking a 103% increase in just a decade.

Therefore, Vissum Grupo Miranza's experts stress that "early detection of potential pathologies will lead to better treatment outcomes." During the examination campaign, they emphasise the need to identify and monitor individuals with risk factors such as advanced age, high myopia, diabetes, smoking, or hypertension, among others.

Regular Check-ups

Vissum Grupo Miranza explains that the retina is a thin, essential layer of the eye responsible for converting light into images, enabling vision to function correctly. Therefore, any damage to this inner membrane can have permanent consequences.

The retina specialists from the ophthalmology group warn that "many diseases associated with this area, if not detected early, can lead to partial or even total vision loss."

In this regard, they highlight the importance of raising awareness about the significance of early prevention and detection of these pathologies, as early diagnosis allows for treatments that help prevent or avoid blindness.

