Campaign mass at the Franciscan school. TA

The Franciscan Family Celebrates Its Fifth Charity Lunch

Funds Raised Will Go to Cáritas and Meal Scholarships for the School

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 11:45

The Fifth Charity Lunch of the Franciscan Family, organised by the social work 'El Pan de la Fraternidad' of the School and Brotherhood, has raised a total of 1,440 euros. The funds will be allocated to various projects such as Cáritas of the Parish or for meal and book scholarships at the San Antonio de Padua-Franciscanos School in Alicante.

A special day not only for the amount raised but also for the experiences shared on this Sunday morning. At 10 a.m., the day began with a campaign mass officiated by the chaplain, Reverend Alfonso González Diaz-Crespo.

Members of the Brotherhood, teaching staff, and PAS enjoyed a day full of solidarity where all performances and most of the offerings were generously donated.

Throughout the morning, around 500 people passed through the small school's courtyard. Families, students, and alumni of the school, friends, brothers from other brotherhoods, and the parish, which also thanks for its generous donation.

Gratitude is also extended to the altruistic participation of all the people who made this day possible, including small businesses, associations, parents, teachers, and brothers: Medina Magic, storyteller Chelo Lencina, Alicante's Fénix Squadron, and Postiguet Dance Group, among others. Also, to all the people who made their collaboration possible.

Meanwhile, the Bonfires also supported the charity initiative: Santa Isabel Bonfire with two paellas; San Fernando Bonfire with coffee and tortillas; Patronal Festivals Princesa Mercedes, Princesa Mercedes Bonfire, and Sagrada Familia Bonfire or San Roque Traditional Festivals of Alicante.

