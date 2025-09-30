Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Fran Sol on the pitch at Rico Pérez. SHOOTORI

Fran Sol and Slavy: From Hope to Desperation

The two forwards signed this summer have failed to score in the first five matches and appear isolated in Torrecilla's strategy.

Lucas V. Belmar

Alicante

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 17:20

Hércules' dreadful start to the league has not only put coach Rubén Torrecilla on the brink of departure, but has also spread dismay in a young locker room that was bolstered with eleven new faces this summer, creating a general sense that competitiveness had been enhanced across nearly all lines.

Hércules, having only managed to secure four points out of fifteen and currently sitting in relegation positions, is struggling in all areas, with a particularly concerning lack of offensive resources. Chances are scarce, with only Samu Vázquez, Ben Hamed, and Sotillos finding the net, while the forwards are having a particularly tough time, going unnoticed in matches, fighting like isolated islands without connecting with their attacking teammates.

The club made a significant bet this summer on Slavy and Fran Sol as replacements for Dani Romera and Agus Coscia. Slavy was close to joining Hércules last winter but opted to try his luck with Villarreal's reserves, where he scored seven goals in twelve starts. This summer, Hércules doubled down on their efforts, and he finally agreed to join, delivering a strong pre-season and securing a starting position.

Meanwhile, Fran Sol chose Alicante over numerous offers from Primera RFEF and abroad, drawn by the prospect of achieving promotion with a historic club. The veteran striker, aged 33, came from two successful seasons at AEK Larnaca in Cyprus, boasting 21 goals, 70 matches, and participation in the Conference League.

In Hércules' first five matches, Slavy and Fran Sol have shared playing time with the same luck. They have not scored, are increasingly less involved in the attack, and appear visibly nervous and rushed. Torrecilla has many tasks ahead, and getting his forwards to perform is one of the main ones, as without their goals, fighting for promotion will be impossible.

The blue and white team returns to training this Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's clash in Teruel against a side managed by Vicente Parras, a historic coach of Alcoyano. Hércules will be without central defenders Nacho Monsalve and Rubén Cantero, as well as winger Nico Espinosa, due to injuries for this match.

