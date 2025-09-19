The Fourth Charity Race of the National Police Arrives in Alicante The event features various categories for children and adults, with proceeds going to the Adema association

Inés Rosique Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:06

The National Police will hold the 4th Charity Race 'RUTA 091' this Sunday, the 21st, in the city of Alicante. The event will take place at the Joaquín Villar Athletics Stadium, where attendees can also enjoy a police equipment exhibition throughout the day.

The 'Kilómetros Solidarios RUTA 091' initiative is part of a series of races organised by the National Police in different cities across the country. The proceeds are entirely donated to charitable causes, with this year's funds going to the non-profit association ADEMA. For those who wish to contribute without participating in the race, 'dorsal cero' registrations, as well as the sale of t-shirts and other items at the event stalls, are available.

In the adult category, the event will feature two races based on distance and a popular walk: the 10-kilometre (10K) and the 5-kilometre (5K) races, both in popular race and 'Andarines' popular walk modes. All will take place in the urban area of Alicante, with a maximum time of 90 minutes to complete them.

For children under 14, five events with age-appropriate distances have been scheduled: Sub6 (200 metres), Sub8 (400 metres), Sub10 (500 metres), Sub12 (600 metres), and Sub14 (800 metres). Each will last five minutes and will be held on the Joaquín Villar Stadium track.

The start will be located on Foguerer José Romeu Street and the finish line at the Joaquín Villar Stadium. At this final point, a childcare service with workshops and children's entertainment will be available for the little ones, as detailed by the Alicante Provincial Police Station.

The race is organised by the National Police and the Sports Department of the Alicante City Council. The official sponsors of the event are Banco Santander and Mupol. Various collaborators, including the APOLANA Athletics Club, Hércules CF, Amazon, Bonnysa, Secret Hunter Scape Room, and Chocolates Marco Tonda, are also participating.