The drugs and money seized by the officers. Policía Local de Xàbia

Four Arrested in Xàbia for Drug Trafficking

Local Police Discover Various Drugs Inside a Vehicle Stopped at a Checkpoint

R.D.

Xàbia

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:36

La Policía Local de Xàbia ha detenido a cuatro personas por un presunto delito contra la salud pública. Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 01:25 horas del miércoles cuando los agentes, en el marco de los dispositivos preventivos que lleva a cabo para prevenir los delitos contra el patrimonio y el tráfico de drogas en la población, tenían en marcha un punto de control en la zona conocida como El Fielato.

Officers stopped a vehicle with several administrative issues. After conducting the necessary checks, the driver tested positive for drug use.

Under these circumstances, officers conducted a superficial search of both the occupants and the vehicle's interior, with the assistance of the Canine Unit of the Xàbia Local Police. They seized several bags that apparently contained cocaine, a piece of hashish, several doses of the substance known as 'tusi' or pink cocaine, a synthetic drug named for its distinctive pink color; a mixture of other psychoactive substances such as ketamine, amphetamines, LSD, MDMA, or caffeine; and a considerable amount of cash.

Following these discoveries, the four vehicle occupants were arrested as suspected perpetrators of a public health offense, specifically drug trafficking. They were all handed over to the Main Post of the Civil Guard for further proceedings.

After these arrests, the Mayor's Office of Xàbia and the Department of Security reiterated the council's commitment to public safety and the fight against drug trafficking in the municipality.

