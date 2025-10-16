Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Cuatro detenidos, uno menor de edad, por la brutal paliza a un joven a la salida de una discoteca de Alicante
Arrest of one of the involved individuals. PN

Four Arrested, Including a Minor, for Brutal Beating of Young Man Outside Alicante Nightclub

The victim was assaulted after stopping to help a crying girl | The group of attackers caused significant cranial injuries, sending him to the ICU

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 10:35

Four young individuals, including one minor and the rest aged between 18 and 20, have been arrested by the National Police for the brutal beating of an 18-year-old boy outside a well-known nightclub on Albufereta beach in Alicante. The victim lost consciousness after receiving numerous blows, falling to the ground and hitting his head. Due to the fall and punches, the young man, only 18 years old, had to be transferred to the ICU of the General Hospital of Alicante due to significant cranial injuries, including a skull fracture.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 5th, when a young man was returning home with friends after spending the night at an Alicante entertainment venue. Upon leaving, he found a girl crying and approached to offer help.

At that moment, the girl's partner reprimanded them for speaking with her and told them to leave her alone "in a threatening tone," sparking an altercation involving more friends of the alleged aggressor. One of the attackers then delivered a strong blow to the face of one of the victim's friends, who called the police, according to investigation sources.

Meanwhile, another attacker punched the 18-year-old five times in the face, after which another pushed him to the ground, causing him to hit his head and lose consciousness. Seeing this, the rest of the attackers fled as police officers, alerted by one of the victim's friends, were about to arrive.

When the dispatched officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with mouth injuries and still dazed, though conscious, and he was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent care. The attackers could not be located at the time. Once at the hospital, the victim had to be admitted to the ICU due to severe cranial injuries, where he remained for six days before being moved to a ward, where he is awaiting recovery.

Investigation

At this point, the investigation began, led by agents from the Violent Crime Group of the Alicante Provincial Police Station, who took statements from witnesses and gathered information related to the possible perpetrators.

According to witness accounts from both sides, officers concluded that during the altercation, there were more victims, two others, who also received blows, although their injuries were less severe. According to investigation sources, officers concluded that there were four attackers, one of whom was a minor. After fully identifying them, they were located and arrested for alleged serious assault.

Finally, after police proceedings, the three adult detainees have been brought before the Alicante instruction courts, while the minor has been referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

