Formula E to Turn Madrid into the Motor Capital in 2026

Friday, 24 October 2025

Madrid will become the epicenter of the motor world in 2026 with the two most important motor events in the same year: Formula E and Formula One. The first will be the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the most significant electric single-seater competition on the planet, set to take place on March 21, 2026, at the Madrid Jarama – RACE Circuit. "An international event that will bring prestige to the region," said Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, during the presentation of the Madrid E-Prix. "In Madrid, we are experiencing years of pure adrenaline and once again becoming the capital of sport," she noted, referring to the Formula One GP also scheduled for next year in Madrid.

"On March 21, Formula E will bring fans from all over the world, a competition that is here to stay. This means more economic activity and more jobs. When Madrid grows, the rest of Spain grows, thanks to public-private collaboration. This competition will provide opportunities for logistics and commerce," Díaz Ayuso pointed out.

The arrival of Formula E in Madrid is one of the main novelties of the 2026 season, the twelfth in the championship's history. The Formula E World Championship will be the longest in the competition's history with 18 E-Prix spread across 12 venues, featuring double races in six countries. Only Mexico, Madrid, and Shanghai will have permanent tracks.

"Formula E is the great unknown in the motor world in Spain, but it is the only World Championship with 7 major brands: Jaguar, Nissan, Porsche, Mazda, BMW, DS, Cupra," said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder of Formula E. With this addition, the Spanish capital joins an elite group of host cities such as Sao Paulo, Miami, Mexico, Jeddah, Berlin, Monaco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and London, consolidating its role as an international reference in "sustainable mobility, technological innovation, and motor sport."

The Madrid Jarama – RACE Circuit "has evolved successfully"

The race will take place at the legendary Madrid Jarama – RACE Circuit, which will become a venue for a world championship event for the first time. "This is a milestone for the Community of Madrid, for RACE, and for the Madrid Jarama – RACE Circuit, which will become the meeting point for the most innovative sport alongside mobility," stated Carmelo Sanz de Barros, President of RACE and the FIA Senate.

The iconic Jarama track, inaugurated in 1967 and a symbol of Spanish motorsport, will be transformed to meet the technical demands of Formula E, which uses next-generation electric single-seaters, the GEN3 Evo, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.8 seconds. The Madrid event will thus offer a unique fusion between the heritage of classic motorsport and the forefront of electric competition. "The circuit has evolved without losing its essence to make Madrid the capital of motor and safe, sustainable mobility," added Sanz de Barros.

The 2026 season will begin, as this year, in early December, with Saudi Arabia hosting the first double event before returning to Europe and landing in Madrid. Then, there will be double events in Berlin and Monaco, and to conclude, the championship will travel to Asia, with two races in Shanghai and two more in Tokyo. The World Championship will end in London, in mid-August.