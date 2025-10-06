Forgetfulness or Crime? Penalties for Not Carrying a Driving Licence in Spain

Daring to drive without this permit can constitute a crime as defined in Article 384 of the Penal Code.

Driving with an expired licence or never having taken the test to obtain one are more common offences than one might think, and can sometimes lead the driver to court.

Getting behind the wheel without the proper legal authorisation exposes drivers to much more severe consequences than a mere financial penalty. Spanish traffic law stipulates that lacking a driving licence, under certain circumstances, is not just an administrative offence but a criminal one against road safety.

Spanish regulations clearly distinguish between an administrative offence and a crime against road safety, with penalties including imprisonment and community service for those without a licence.

Daring to drive without this permit can constitute a crime as defined in Article 384 of the Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 6 months, a fine of 12 to 24 months, or community service from 31 to 90 days.

"This criminal offence is only foreseen for cases where a motor vehicle or moped is driven without ever having obtained the licence or having declared the loss of validity due to the exhaustion of points," explains María Ángeles Ocaña Salas, head of the Service of the Subdirectorate General of Resources of the Directorate General of Traffic. If there has been no conviction in criminal proceedings, driving without a licence can be punished with a very serious administrative penalty that entails a fine of 500 euros, according to Article 1.1 of the General Drivers' Regulations (RGC). And a final note, according to data from the National Road Safety Observatory of the DGT, last year 675 people were sanctioned for failing to prevent the vehicle they owned or was considered their usual vehicle from being used by someone who had never obtained a driving licence.

The Criminal Offence

The act of driving a motor vehicle without legal authorisation constitutes a crime under the Penal Code in the following cases: Never having obtained the driving licence or permit. Having lost the validity of the licence due to the total loss of points and having been deprived of the right to drive by judicial decision.

In these cases, the authorities (Police or Civil Guard) not only initiate a sanctioning procedure but also charge the driver with a crime that involves a fast-track trial and can lead to severe penalties: Imprisonment from three to six months; Economic fine (penal, not administrative sanction); and Community service from 31 to 90 days.

Additional Administrative Fines

Apart from the criminal process, drivers may face administrative fines in two scenarios.

Commission of Additional Offences: If the driver committing the criminal offence also violates another regulation of the General Traffic Regulations (such as speeding, running a red light, or not wearing a seatbelt), the corresponding administrative fine will be imposed, which will be added to the crime.

Expired or Missing Documentation: If the driver has the licence, but it is expired or simply not carried at the time of the stop, the penalty is exclusively administrative. The crime only applies when there is a total lack of legal authorisation to drive.

What Happens if We Are Stopped at a Road Check and Have Left the Licence at Home?

This was the situation for the 1,036 drivers who in 2023 were sanctioned for not being able to present, at the request of an authority officer, a valid driving licence, their vehicle registration, or their technical inspection card.

In the case of the licence, this is possibly the easiest penalty to avoid among those listed in this report, as it is worth remembering that proof of holding a driving licence is not only done with the physical format of the permit but can also be accredited through its digital format if the MiDGT mobile app is downloaded.

However, if the driver does not have either the physical or digital format at the time of the check, it may result in a minor penalty if it coincides with the lack of the vehicle registration and technical inspection card.

Licences Not Valid in Spain

According to the DGT, last year 21,606 penalties were recorded for people driving with a licence not valid in Spain. Additionally, 16,026 drivers had not completed the exchange; in 3,039 cases, the holder had not renewed its validity after acquiring residency in our country.

Article 15, section 4 of the RGC provides the obligation for holders of driving licences from the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA) to renew their licence in Spain when they have resided in our country for 2 years and hold a licence with an indefinite validity period (no expiry date) or longer than 15 years for group 1 (AM, A1, A2, A, B, and BE), and longer than 5 years for group 2 (C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, DE). Failure to comply with this obligation is considered a serious administrative offence, punishable by a 200-euro fine.

Driving licences from third countries (non-EU or EEA) are valid for driving in Spain if they meet certain requirements: they must be valid at the time of use, the holder must meet the age required in Spain to obtain an equivalent Spanish licence, and no more than six months must have passed since the holder acquired normal residence in Spain. After that time, the driver must exchange their licence for a Spanish one.

"In case of non-compliance with this obligation, the penalty can range from 200 euros (if the licence is exchangeable) to 500 euros when the original licence is not exchangeable because it does not meet the essential requirements for it or when there is no agreement with the issuing country for the homologation of driving licences," explains María Ángeles Ocaña Salas.

Offence upon Offence

Among the serious irregularities, it is worth highlighting those committed by some drivers who return to the road once the period of their criminal sentence of deprivation of the right to drive has elapsed, but without having completed the mandatory course of awareness and road safety re-education.

Article 73 of the Traffic and Road Safety Law establishes the obligation to take this course, and failure to do so results in a 200-euro fine. On the other hand, driving during the time that the criminal sentence imposing the deprivation of the right to drive lasts is even more serious and is classified as a crime of breach of sentence, as set out in Article 468 of the Penal Code.