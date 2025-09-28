Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Fire in Calpe. A. C.

A forest fire threatens several residential areas on the outskirts of Calpe, forcing road closures between two districts

The fire broke out last night, with over 20 personnel involved in extinguishing efforts

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 07:10

A forest fire has endangered several residential areas on the outskirts of Calpe. Although the flames are close to the homes, firefighters have cordoned off the area to control the blaze, and evacuations are not planned at this time, according to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB).

The fire started around 10:32 PM in a forested area in the Garduix district, prompting the Civil Guard and Calpe Local Police to close the road between this area and Gargasindi, as detailed by municipal sources.

The Consortium explains that since the fire occurred at night, aerial resources could not be deployed, but the flames are being extinguished rapidly. The Emergency Coordination Centre has set the IGP level to 1 and maintains the forest fire plan at level 0.

The CPB has deployed a substantial team, including a sub-officer, a sergeant, two corporals, and nine firefighters from the Denia, Benissa, and Benidorm stations, along with two forest firefighter units and a coordinator foreman. The deployed resources include a command unit, a heavy tanker, a heavy forest fire engine, and a heavy rural fire engine. In total, there are 26 personnel and 10 vehicles.

The local council confirms that Local Police, Civil Protection, and Civil Guard officers have been dispatched to the scene. Additionally, the Local Police Drone Unit is assisting in identifying the fire's hotspots.

