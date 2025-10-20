Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Focus Pyme and Entrepreneurship L'Alacantí 2025 will gather experts to strengthen business digital security. T.A.

Focus Pyme and Entrepreneurship L'Alacantí 2025 Focuses on Business Cybersecurity

Experts, companies, and the Civil Guard to share strategies to prevent digital attacks on October 30 in Alicante

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:45

Cyberattacks, data theft, online fraud... Cybersecurity has become a priority for businesses. With this goal, Focus Pyme and Entrepreneurship L'Alacantí 2025 will dedicate its new edition to enhancing digital protection for businesses under the theme 'Business Cybersecurity: Challenges and Solutions in the Digital Era'.

The event, organized by CEEI Elche, Impulsalicante, and various regional entities, will take place on October 30 at the Puerta Ferrisa Auditorium in Alicante, from 9:15 to 12:30, and registration is already open. The institutional inauguration will be led by María del Carmen de España, Councillor for Employment and Economic Promotion of the Alicante City Council, and José Javier García, President of CEEI Elche.

Under the direction of journalist Gemma Mateos, the day will offer four thematic sessions. In the first, titled 'Hacking in Companies. Are You Really Secure?', José Luis Verdeguer (Pepelux), CTO and partner of Zoon Suite, will demonstrate how an inadequately protected system can be easily compromised.

Additionally, the Technological Research Team (EDITE) of the Alicante Civil Guard will address the most common risks and best practices to prevent them in the session 'Cybersecurity in Business: Prevention, Protection, and Response'.

After the coffee break, Isidro Caballero, Director of Forlopd Alicante, Murcia, and Albacete, and Víctor Adsuar, CEO and founder of Cloud Levante, will offer applicable solutions for business protection in 'Cybersecurity Solutions in Business'.

Finally, Lucía Bort, Executive Director of INTK Business Security, will close the day with the presentation 'The Human Factor in Cybersecurity', focusing on the role of people as an essential (and vulnerable) element within the digital ecosystem.

