Ten Flights Delayed on Sunday at Alicante-Elche Airport Following Cyberattack A 'difficult' day is expected for operations, and travellers are urged to check their flight status at the terminal.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 21 September 2025, 09:55 Comenta Share

Continued repercussions from the large-scale cyberattack on the technology provider managing check-in and boarding systems at numerous European airports. In Alicante, the terminal counters are experiencing up to ten delays since early Sunday morning.

The Alicante-Elche Airport Miguel Hernández has been the most affected in the region, with several flights delayed due to congestion at international terminals such as Brussels, London, and Berlin. These cities' infrastructures indicate that Sunday will be a 'difficult' day for operations following the cyberattack.

European airports affected have warned users on social media this Sunday of potential landing or take-off issues, as logistical problems remain unresolved. Therefore, travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the facilities.

Delayed Flights at Alicante-Elche Airport

So far, two flights destined for Alicante are delayed in their arrival at the airport. These include the route from Dusseldorf, delayed by three hours, with the landing initially scheduled for 9:15 AM on Sunday, now expected at 12:17 PM, and from Porto, with a descent at 10:15 AM despite being scheduled for 9:20 AM.

Meanwhile, delays are accumulating on flights departing from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport with a dozen routes affected early Sunday. This includes flights to Brussels, Baden Baden, Dusseldorf, Wroclaw, Manchester, London Gatwick, and Oslo.

Status of European Airports

The Brussels airport anticipates that Sunday will continue to be a 'difficult' day for operations, while in Berlin-Brandenburg, the recommendation is to use virtual check-in systems, as 'waiting times are longer than usual' at physical counters.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport in London has stated that 'the vast majority of flights' have continued to operate despite the issues, although it has also urged travellers to conduct checks and not arrive at the aerodrome too early to avoid congestion.

Aena assures that Spanish airports have experienced issues with flights connecting to other parts of Europe

No group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that has affected check-in and boarding services at several airports, none of which are in Spain.

Aena has assured that Spanish airports have not recorded any issues beyond the disruptions in flights connecting to other parts of Europe that have been affected by incidents linked to Collins Aerospace.