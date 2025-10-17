Flick on the Controversy with Deco and Lamine: 'It's Rubbish, It's a Trash Rumour' 'Whoever said it has lied,' denounced the German coach when asked if the sporting director pressured him to field the young winger against PSG despite a delay.

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Friday, 17 October 2025, 14:25

Hansi Flick is embroiled in controversies. Following the uproar with coach Luis de la Fuente over the various injuries of Barcelona players with the Spanish national team, the German coach is now caught in an internal issue he has vehemently denied: 'It's rubbish, it's a trash rumour; whoever said it has lied,' asserted the Barcelona manager during the press conference ahead of the match against Girona.

'I would like to know where the rumour comes from. It's rubbish. It's not true. In this club, with Deco and the rest of the professionals, I have a genuine relationship. I believe in my work. I have confidence, and they wouldn't ask us. It's a trash rumour. Whoever said it has lied,' Flick stated regarding the alleged pressure from the sporting director to field Lamine Yamal against PSG, despite his late arrival.

It is common for Flick to bench players who arrive late to training, matches, or meetings, as has happened with Koundé or Raphinha, among others. However, this was not the case with Lamine, whom he defended against criticism of his off-field life: 'For me, the important thing is that when he's here, he works hard. And all this is perfect. He's very professional. His days off are his private life, and I don't interfere,' he confessed.

Flick also downplayed the injury issue after adding Ferrán Torres, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski to the injury list during this break: 'I can't change it. We have to find solutions and players to start. In the forward line, we've missed players. But we have to manage the situation. The players from La Masia might have options and an opportunity. We'll see what happens,' he confirmed.

He also won't be able to count on Raphinha, who is still recovering from the injury sustained in the match against Oviedo: 'We hope he'll be available for the clásico. That he'll be back. Sometimes, there are problems in the recovery phase, but he's on the right track,' he commented.

Return of Lamine and Fermín

However, it's not all bad news for Flick, as he will be able to recover two important players for the match against Girona, even if they are not at 100%: 'Lamine and Fermín are back, and they won't be able to play the full 90 minutes. We have to manage it, it's our job. If we are at our best, we can beat anyone. The important thing is how we start and fight from the beginning. We have to play our best football. That's what I want from the team,' he assured.

Finally, he wanted to make a fresh start after recent defeats and praised his next opponent, even though they are not in the best situation: 'Welcome back. For me, Girona had a fantastic last season. The philosophy of their coach is great, I love it. They didn't start well, but they've improved in the last three games. We have to start. It should be different from the Sevilla match, where we weren't at our best. I want them at their best level,' he concluded.