Flick: "Camp Nou? The Important Thing is How We Play"

Barcelona visits Oviedo this Thursday, but returning to Camp Nou remains a priority for the club. On Wednesday, they faced another setback from the City Council of Barcelona, preventing them from playing against Real Sociedad on Sunday as planned. Coach Hansi Flick downplays the significance of not playing at the stadium: "Camp Nou? The important thing is how we play." "I haven't had time to visit it. Maybe a year ago, when I arrived. Last year we had fantastic moments at Montjuïc, the important thing is how we play. Our philosophy is to press, play offensively, and control the game. Play with commitment and power."

These qualities must be displayed on the pitch at Carlos Tartiere this Thursday to avoid surprises. "What we've seen is that they are a brave team, defending well. But as I've said many times, the important thing is my team," highlighted Flick, who confessed he still sees his players confident in training. "We must continue like this, as we've shown in recent matches," he noted. It is certain that Lamine will not be present for the third consecutive match, although he may return against Real Sociedad at home: "He is very close to returning. And from what I've seen, he seems fine." The player, who received the Kopa Trophy on Monday and finished second in the Ballon d'Or, "is well, motivated for the coming years," revealed the German coach. "He accepted it well and is motivated to prove himself and, perhaps, have opportunities for the next season."

The "bad news" of the week for Barcelona is Gavi's absence, who will be out of action for four to five months. "Now we have to take it step by step, but the good thing is that the surgery will end his discomfort," said Flick, seeking the positive side of the midfielder's absence. "I'm happy to have him on my team and we will wait for him. It's not easy for us because he's a player with a big heart. The goal is for him to regain his level," he expressed as a message of optimism.

Against Oviedo, Flick will rotate his players due to the numerous absences. Gavi's absence adds to those of Ter Stegen, Balde, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, who remains doubtful, and Fermín, who will be out for three weeks due to discomfort suffered last Sunday against Getafe in the iliac psoas of the left leg. "I never think about the players we lose, only those who can play. It's important for the players to see that I trust everyone. I'm happy with my team. Every starting eleven can win matches, it's a team with quality," the coach made clear, emphasizing the importance of securing three points to stay at the top. However, he is not focused on Real Madrid, who have achieved six consecutive victories: "For now, they have done a good job. We have to focus on ourselves, avoid the ups and downs of the season, and stay on our path."