Five-Year Prison Sentence Sought for Man Who Stabbed and Ran Over Taxi Driver in Elda The defendant was experiencing "global psychic deterioration, hallucinations, and perceptual disturbances" at the time of the incident | The attacker slashed the driver with a sharp instrument across the face and neck

On Monday, the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante will host the trial of a man accused of attempting to murder a taxi driver in Elda. The defendant allegedly surprised the driver while he was driving, stabbing him in the neck and face. The driver attempted to escape by leaving the vehicle, at which point the attacker took control of the car and ran over the victim.

The incident occurred on September 14, 2023, around five in the afternoon. The accused boarded the taxi and directed the driver to his destination. During the journey, when they were on a remote dirt road, he attacked the driver.

The attacker slashed the driver with a sharp instrument across the face and neck, causing the taxi driver to bleed profusely. At that moment, the driver left the car intending to escape, and according to the prosecution, the accused took the wheel and ran over the victim, who took more than a year to recover from all his injuries and wounds.

At the time of the attack, the man was experiencing "global psychic deterioration, hallucinations, and perceptual disturbances," according to the prosecution, which is seeking a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for attempted murder, considering the "partial exemption of psychic alteration."

Accused of Assaulting His Partner

On the same Monday, the Provincial Court of Alicante will try a man accused of assaulting and insulting his partner. The defendant was in a relationship with the victim, where each lived in their own home, although they occasionally cohabited.

The incidents occurred on April 31, 2019, at his residence in Villajoyosa. At that time, the defendant insulted the woman and even hit her. The next day, the situation repeated itself, and after an argument, the accused punched the victim in the face, who fled the residence and sought refuge at a neighbour's house. The prosecution is provisionally seeking a sentence of one year and eight months in prison for him for two counts of domestic violence.