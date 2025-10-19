The Top Five News Stories from Sunday, 19th October in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day's events through five news stories that have shaped the day's headlines

The Civil Guard helicopter during the search operation for the missing Alicante resident, found deceased this Sunday.

Todo Alicante Alicante Sunday, 19 October 2025, 20:35 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the province's current events this Sunday, 19th October.

1 The Civil Guard finds the body of the missing Alicante resident in the Tibi reservoir

The worst fears have been realised. The Civil Guard discovered the body of the 49-year-old Alicante resident, missing since Friday, in the waters of the Tibi reservoir this Sunday. Canine units from the Armed Institute located the body around 7 p.m., according to TodoAlicante.

2 Alicante chooses the best 'coca de mollitas' in a historic day: a record of 108 metres

Alicante experienced a historic day on Saturday centred around one of its most emblematic products: the 'coca de mollitas'. The competition held on Constitution Avenue gathered over 10,000 people to choose the best 'coca de mollitas' in the city and set a record with one measuring 108.2 metres in length, according to notarial certification.

3 Time restrictions in the Barrio divide Alicante's residents and business owners

The Alicante City Council's Governing Board approved on Tuesday the declaration of several streets in Alicante's Old Town as an Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS). The decision involves time restrictions for bars and nightclubs, as well as a reduction in the number of tables on terraces. The measures have once again pitted residents against business owners in the city's historic heart. Residents see their demands met, while business owners label it as "unfair" and "harmful".

4 Youth and breast cancer: "You feel like you don't fit in. The image of the patient isn't you"

Amanda and Nerea met in a hospital waiting room. Their condition as twenty-somethings placed them in an environment that felt out of place for them, surrounded by older women. "There's a girl starting today, same age, same type of cancer, everything the same," the oncologist told Nerea. Both were breast cancer patients, a disease that came too soon for them. "Initially, our diagnosis was delayed due to age. In screenings, at our age, we're not included. But this is changing; there are more young cases," Amanda explains.

5 Interior acknowledges a police officer exceeded his authority causing the death of a young man in Elche

The Ministry of the Interior has acknowledged "excessive force" by a National Police officer who, along with three other colleagues, restrained a young man from Elche in August 2017, pressing his neck while he was face down, handcuffed, and he died. "There is a causal link between the administrative action and the death result," it states.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante channels. Click follow and activate notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.