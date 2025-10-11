Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Several people shield themselves from the rain in Alicante. EFE / Pablo Miranzo

The Top Five News Stories from Saturday, 11th October in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day's events through five stories that have shaped the day's news

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 21:45

The editorial team at TodoAlicante prepares a summary of the day with the five stories that have shaped the province's news this Saturday, 11th October.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - The storm hits Pilar de la Horadada overnight: 72 people evacuated

    The storm hits Pilar de la Horadada overnight: 72 people evacuated

Pilar de la Horadada experienced a challenging night due to heavy rains recorded between Friday and Saturday morning. Storm Alice struck this town in Vega Baja, bordering Murcia, forcing the activation of emergency level 1 due to flooding and the evacuation of 72 people from various areas of the town. Click here to watch the video.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - Emergency services issue special warning for torrential rains, urging caution in ravines

    Emergency services issue special warning for torrential rains, urging caution in ravines

The Generalitat Valenciana's Emergency Coordination Centre has issued a new special warning due to the intense rainstorm caused by Storm Alice, which has resulted in significant accumulations and localised torrential rainfall. Click here to read the news.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - The Generalitat to install 300 'anti-squatter' alarms in public housing

    The Generalitat to install 300 'anti-squatter' alarms in public housing

The Generalitat Valenciana has strengthened its fight against illegal squatting in public housing. Through the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVha), it has tendered the installation, maintenance, and replacement of 300 security systems and individual alarms in the regional housing stock. The contract, with a total budget of 1,049,070 euros, will last four years and is divided into two lots: one for the province of Alicante, with 150 alarms, and another for Valencia and Castellón, with another 150. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - 25 people evacuated in Benidorm due to a fire in a residential building

    25 people evacuated in Benidorm due to a fire in a residential building

About twenty residents of Benidorm experienced tense moments early this morning after a fire forced the evacuation of a residential building on San Ramón Street. The fire, which started around 4:15 am, originated in the building's electrical panel, according to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - Emergency services lift level 1 flood plan in Pilar de la Horadada

    Emergency services lift level 1 flood plan in Pilar de la Horadada

The Generalitat Valenciana's Emergency Coordination Centre lifted the level 1 flood plan in Pilar de la Horadada this Saturday, activated due to the overflow of the Tajo-Segura canal following recent heavy rains. Additionally, the alert level has been downgraded from orange to yellow across the southern coast of the province, where the storm is gradually subsiding. Click here to read the news.

