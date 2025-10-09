Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A pedestrian attempts to shelter from the downpour under an umbrella in Alicante. Shootori

The Top Five News Stories from Thursday, 9th October in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five stories that have shaped the day's news

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 22:31

Comenta

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five stories that have shaped the province's news this Thursday, 9th October, the Day of the Valencian Community.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - Alicante braces for red alert with over 120 litres accumulated in parts of the province's interior

    Alicante braces for red alert with over 120 litres accumulated in parts of the province's interior

The province of Alicante experienced a 9th of October marked by a severe storm of rain and wind causing numerous incidents throughout the day. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised the alert to red level for this Friday, the highest on the warning scale, especially in the southern coast of the province, where up to 180 litres per square metre is expected in just 12 hours. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - The Barranco de las Ovejas in Alicante turns into a river

    The Barranco de las Ovejas in Alicante turns into a river

The Barranco de las Ovejas has turned into a river with the rains that fell this Thursday morning in Alicante. The accumulation in the city of Alicante already exceeds 60 litres per square metre, according to data from the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet), and has caused flooding in certain areas, both in the urban centre and on the outskirts. Click here to watch the video.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Firefighters carry out nearly 150 interventions in the province of Alicante due to the storm of rain and wind

    Firefighters carry out nearly 150 interventions in the province of Alicante due to the storm of rain and wind

The episode of intense rain and strong winds affecting the province of Alicante this Thursday has forced the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council to carry out nearly 150 interventions since 11:28 in the morning, and emergency calls continue to occur in different areas of the territory. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - The storm forces the cancellation of 12 flights and diverts seven arrivals at Alicante-Elche airport

    The storm forces the cancellation of 12 flights and diverts seven arrivals at Alicante-Elche airport

The severe storm of rain and wind hitting the province of Alicante since Thursday morning is not only causing incidents on roads and urban centres but has also affected air traffic. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - Alicante's blue zone will be free this Friday

    Alicante's blue zone will be free this Friday

The Alicante City Council has decided to suspend the blue zone throughout the city this Friday. Thus, the regulated parking service, known as ORA (Parking Regulation Ordinance), will not have to be paid, nor will there be a parking limit. This measure is taken "to avoid displacements and vehicle movements in the midst of a red meteorological alert for rain," municipal sources indicate. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and our WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante in channels. Click to follow and activate notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The application is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the application, you must accept the permission to receive notifications via this channel.

If you have already downloaded the application but do not receive alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Una brutal paliza entre veinte personas por auxiliar a una chica deja a un joven en la UCI
  2. 2 Las lluvias de la dana provocan inundaciones en las calles del barrio Florida Portazgo de Alicante
  3. 3 Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
  4. 4 Aemet decreta la alerta roja en la provincia de Alicante por lluvias de hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado
  5. 5 Una tromba de agua desencadena una súbita crecida del río Amadorio
  6. 6 Llega un aviso ES-Alert por riesgo de inundaciones en el litoral sur de Alicante
  7. 7 El Barranco de las Ovejas de Alicante se convierte en un río
  8. 8 Los bomberos realizan cerca de 150 intervenciones en la provincia de Alicante por el temporal de lluvias y viento
  9. 9 La tormenta obliga a cancelar 12 vuelos y desviar siete llegadas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  10. 10 La zona azul de Alicante será gratis este viernes

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Top Five News Stories from Thursday, 9th October in Alicante

The Top Five News Stories from Thursday, 9th October in Alicante