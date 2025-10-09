The Top Five News Stories from Thursday, 9th October in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five stories that have shaped the day's news

A pedestrian attempts to shelter from the downpour under an umbrella in Alicante.

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five stories that have shaped the province's news this Thursday, 9th October, the Day of the Valencian Community.

1 Alicante braces for red alert with over 120 litres accumulated in parts of the province's interior

The province of Alicante experienced a 9th of October marked by a severe storm of rain and wind causing numerous incidents throughout the day. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised the alert to red level for this Friday, the highest on the warning scale, especially in the southern coast of the province, where up to 180 litres per square metre is expected in just 12 hours. Click here to read the full story.

2 The Barranco de las Ovejas in Alicante turns into a river

The Barranco de las Ovejas has turned into a river with the rains that fell this Thursday morning in Alicante. The accumulation in the city of Alicante already exceeds 60 litres per square metre, according to data from the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet), and has caused flooding in certain areas, both in the urban centre and on the outskirts. Click here to watch the video.

3 Firefighters carry out nearly 150 interventions in the province of Alicante due to the storm of rain and wind

The episode of intense rain and strong winds affecting the province of Alicante this Thursday has forced the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council to carry out nearly 150 interventions since 11:28 in the morning, and emergency calls continue to occur in different areas of the territory. Click here to read the full story.

4 The storm forces the cancellation of 12 flights and diverts seven arrivals at Alicante-Elche airport

The severe storm of rain and wind hitting the province of Alicante since Thursday morning is not only causing incidents on roads and urban centres but has also affected air traffic. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante's blue zone will be free this Friday

The Alicante City Council has decided to suspend the blue zone throughout the city this Friday. Thus, the regulated parking service, known as ORA (Parking Regulation Ordinance), will not have to be paid, nor will there be a parking limit. This measure is taken "to avoid displacements and vehicle movements in the midst of a red meteorological alert for rain," municipal sources indicate. Click here to read the full story.

