The Top Five News Stories from Friday, 26th September in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five stories that have shaped the day's news

Todo Alicante Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 20:46 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five stories that have shaped the province's news this Friday, 26th September.

1 Alicante is the Spanish province with the most municipalities at maximum housing prices

Seven provinces in Spain recorded record housing prices in August. One of them is Alicante, which, with 2,595 euros per square metre, joins the ranks of the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Guipúzcoa, Málaga, Barcelona, and Girona, positioning the Costa Blanca as the sixth most expensive in the country. Click here to read the full story.

2 Major operation against a network supplying adulterated diesel to 'low cost' petrol stations in Alicante

The major operation carried out by the Civil Guard and Customs of the Tax Agency, dubbed 'Tenk', has, after two years of operations, dismantled a criminal network that introduced modified diesel from Eastern and Central Europe into 'low cost' petrol stations in Alicante and provinces such as Murcia, Almería, and Valencia. The network adulterated the fuel with additives to pass it off as oil and lubricant, thus evading taxes associated with diesel and the safety measures it requires. Click here to read the full story.

3 Superblocks, pedestrian streets, and the rehabilitation of 264 homes: Alicante accelerates the transformation of Virgen del Remedio

The Alicante City Council continues to advance its plan to transform the Virgen del Remedio neighbourhood. The council approved last Tuesday the pre-award of the area's redevelopment to Pavasal for 3.6 million euros. This is in addition to the call for a negotiated procedure without publicity to contract by lots the rehabilitation works of 264 homes, for almost 6.9 million euros. Click here to read the full story.

4 Interruption in Alicante's Cercanías due to line renovation works

The Ministry of Transport and the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) will carry out renovation works on the railway line between San Gabriel, in the municipality of Alicante, and Torrellano, in Elche. These works will interrupt the circulation of Cercanías trains on line C1 and will also affect Medium Distance services. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante's Special Bonfires demand an equitable distribution of the subsidy: the same percentage for all commissions

That all bonfire commissions -regardless of category- receive the same percentage of the municipal subsidy, applied to the amount stated in their contracts with artists. This is the proposal for the distribution of aid claimed by Fogueres Especials d'Alacant for 2026. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante in channels. Click follow and enable notifications to stay informed about everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The application is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the application, you must accept the permission to receive notifications via this channel.

If you have already downloaded the application but do not receive alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.

On Android, go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable notifications.

On iOS (iPhone), go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable the 'Allow notifications' option.