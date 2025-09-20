Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Hundreds of attendees at the 'Quintana Vendimia' event. Miriam Gil Albert

The Top Five News Stories from Saturday, 20th September in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 20:35

The TodoAlicante editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Saturday, 20th September.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - The Balkan Cartel's Castle: GEO storm the marijuana fortress in Levante

    The Balkan Cartel's Castle: GEO storm the marijuana fortress in Levante

A fortified estate resembling a castle, located in the Valencian municipality of Moixent, had become the nerve centre of a cell belonging to one of the world's most significant and powerful drug trafficking organisations: the Balkan Cartel. There, under the guise of an isolated mountain farm, a logistical complex for the mass cultivation of marijuana was concealed. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - A European cyberattack causes delays of up to four hours at Alicante-Elche airport

    A European cyberattack causes delays of up to four hours at Alicante-Elche airport

A large-scale cyberattack against the technology provider managing check-in and boarding systems at numerous European airports caused significant disruptions in air traffic this Saturday. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Alicante embraces wine: the grand Quintana festival with gastronomy, music, and local businesses

    Alicante embraces wine: the grand Quintana festival with gastronomy, music, and local businesses

Toasts, live music, the aroma of freshly made tapas, and the finest wine with Protected Designation of Origin: this was the atmosphere at 'Quintana en Vendimia', the grand wine and local commerce festival in Alicante that turned Poeta Quintana Street into a vibrant meeting point for residents, families, and gastronomy enthusiasts. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - 'Maruja': a story about loneliness that brings Alicante's voice to San Sebastián

    'Maruja': a story about loneliness that brings Alicante's voice to San Sebastián

The short film 'Maruja', part of the Alicante City Council's 'Consider Them' campaign to raise awareness about the issue of unwanted loneliness among the elderly, has been selected to compete in the short film section of the San Sebastián Film Festival, one of the most prestigious on the national scene. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - Alicante eliminates flood risks and opens water evacuation routes ahead of heavy rains

    Alicante eliminates flood risks and opens water evacuation routes ahead of heavy rains

The Alicante City Council completes the clearing of the Aguamarga ravine, freeing the eyes of the bridges on the national road 332 and the commuter train bridge, and opens a channel to the sea to allow drainage and end water stagnation at this critical point. The Councillor for Street Cleaning, Rafael Alemañ, now calls on the Coastal Authority for a structural intervention to clear the mud mountain that remains to the sea in the maritime-terrestrial domain area. Click here to read the full story.

