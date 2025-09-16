Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Flowers placed next to the site of the tragic accident in Calp that claimed the life of a 20-day-old baby. Tino Calvo

The Top Five News Stories from Tuesday, 16th September in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day's events through five key news stories that have shaped the day's news.

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 21:21

TodoAlicante's editorial team has prepared a summary of the day's events with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Saturday, 13th September.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - "I heard someone calling for help, I went up and found the father with the baby in his arms and the car overturned"

    "I heard someone calling for help, I went up and found the father with the baby in his arms and the car overturned"

The town of Calp remains shocked by the devastating accident that ended the life of a 20-day-old baby and left her mother, a 37-year-old woman, seriously injured. All this happened in the presence of the father and another four-year-old child. The neighbours were also left stunned. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - The new kiosk on the Explanada: with artisanal and homemade ice creams

    The new kiosk on the Explanada: with artisanal and homemade ice creams

The historic kiosk on the Explanada de España, formerly known as Peret, will soon reopen its doors in Alicante. The Local Government Board has put out a tender for the operation of this iconic hospitality space in Alicante for a period of up to 13 years. A new owner will take over the management of this place, now closed since the previous manager lost the concession due to various unpaid debts. In return, they must pay a minimum of approximately 1.2 million euros over the entire contract. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Finally: excavation begins on the tunnel linking Luceros with the Tram Central Station

    Finally: excavation begins on the tunnel linking Luceros with the Tram Central Station

It is now official. Trams will no longer stop at Luceros and will continue their journey to the new Tram Central Station in Alicante, located underground at the Adif terminal. This is the first step towards the future Intermodal Station in Alicante. Excavators have already started digging the tunnel, which will be ready by 2029. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - Disruptions on Alicante to Barcelona trains: days of cuts and service suspensions

    Disruptions on Alicante to Barcelona trains: days of cuts and service suspensions

More inconveniences for train travellers from Alicante, who will see the Mediterranean corridor to Barcelona suffer interruptions and reduced service. The reason is the infrastructure improvement works that Adif is carrying out for the adaptation to UIC gauge on the line section between L'Aldea-Amposta (Tarragona) and Castelló de la Plana stations. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - More inspectors for cleaning in Alicante to cover all districts

    More inspectors for cleaning in Alicante to cover all districts

More inspectors for cleaning in Alicante and with greater sanctioning power, thanks to the new ordinance. The City Council has opened the temporary employment pool for Cleaning Inspectors, aimed at filling five vacant positions in the municipal staff. Click here to read the full story.

Te puede interesar

todoalicante The Top Five News Stories from Tuesday, 16th September in Alicante

