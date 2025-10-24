The Five Most Important News Stories from Alicante This Friday, 24th October TodoAlicante Summarises the Day with Five Key News Stories

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day's events with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current affairs this Friday, 24th October.

1 This is what the Maisonnave 22 building will look like, the new cathedral of urban commerce in Alicante

The Maisonnave Avenue, the main commercial artery of Alicante, is set to host the city's new urban commerce cathedral. It will be located where the upper floors of the building that housed the former Sfera store currently stand, at number 22 of this golden mile. Click here to read the full story.

2 A self-service laundrette in Alicante was robbed in the early hours

The National Police are investigating a late-night robbery at a self-service laundrette in the Alicante neighbourhood of Altozano. The thieves ripped out the change machine inside the premises, and after breaking it open and taking the loot, they abandoned it on a nearby street, according to TodoAlicante. Click here to read the full story.

3 Ryanair announces another new route to Germany from Alicante-Elche airport

Ryanair continues to expand its network of connections with Germany from Alicante-Elche airport. Germany is one of the main markets for the Alicante terminal. In fact, for the low season, it is the third European country (excluding Spain) with the most scheduled seats. Click here to read the full story.

4 Quintanilla aims to unite Alicante's business associations after being the sole candidate for CEV

César Quintanilla will soon add the presidency of the Alicante Province Business Union (Uepal) to that of the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV) in Alicante, as he is the sole candidate for the position. This will effectively create an alliance between the two business associations, but the businessman wants it to be definitive at all levels. He has set "the responsibility of the ambitious and necessary challenge of uniting all business organisations in the province of Alicante under a single autonomous and independent associative structure," echoing the words of his predecessor, Juan José Sellés, in 2023. Click here to read the full story.

5 Alicante unveils its Three Wise Men for 2026

Christmas has already arrived in Alicante. Mayor Luis Barcala has once again beaten Mariah Carey, who will promote her single 'All I Want for Christmas is You' on 1st November. This Friday, the mayor announced the Three Wise Men and the royal pages for 2026. Click here to read the full story.

