The Five Most Important News Stories from Thursday, 16th October in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 21:26

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current events this Thursday, 16th October.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - BBVA fails in its takeover bid for Sabadell, achieving only 25.33%

    BBVA fails in its takeover bid for Sabadell, achieving only 25.33%

Only 25.33% of Sabadell shares targeted by BBVA's takeover bid responded favourably, representing 25.47% of voting rights. The Basque bank failed to reach even 30%, thus closing its attempt to acquire the Catalan entity unsuccessfully. The result was announced by the market regulator, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), on Thursday afternoon. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - Four arrested, including a minor, for the brutal beating of a young man outside an Alicante nightclub

    Four arrested, including a minor, for the brutal beating of a young man outside an Alicante nightclub

The National Police have clarified the brutal group beating of an 18-year-old boy on Ovidio Street, 250 metres from a well-known Alicante nightclub, on the early morning of 5th October with the arrest of four alleged attackers, including a minor, according to the Alicante Provincial Police Station. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - Shoots his sister in Santa Pola and tries to return to the flat after the shooting: arrested and imprisoned

    Shoots his sister in Santa Pola and tries to return to the flat after the shooting: arrested and imprisoned

A call to 112 alerted of a shooting in a Santa Pola residence on 12th September. When Civil Guard and Local Police officers arrived at the flat, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was urgently treated by medical staff and transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche, according to the Armed Institute. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - The Tagus transfers less than 4% of its flow to Alicante while 80% goes to Portugal

    The Tagus transfers less than 4% of its flow to Alicante while 80% goes to Portugal

The continuity of the Tagus-Segura transfer is at risk since the Spanish Government, led by Pedro Sánchez, approved a new basin plan in 2023, increasing the ecological flow of the donor river to 6.8 cubic metres per second. This amount would make the transfer to the province of Alicante, the Region of Murcia, and Almería unfeasible. In this way, a flow of wealth that has irrigated Europe's orchard for almost half a century would literally be closed. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - The world's largest sailing ship returns to Alicante port before its final route to Morocco

    The world's largest sailing ship returns to Alicante port before its final route to Morocco

The world's largest sailing ship, the 'Club Med 2', will return to the city's port next Tuesday, 21st October, to bid farewell to the Mediterranean. This is its last voyage of the season through the Mare Nostrum before heading to Morocco and then resuming navigation in the Caribbean. Click here to read the full story.

  1. EXTRA

    Imagen principal - Alicante entrepreneurs warn of a wave of business closures if the Government raises self-employed quotas

    Alicante entrepreneurs warn of a wave of business closures if the Government raises self-employed quotas

The Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Alicante and Region (Jovempa Alicante) has warned that the Government's proposal to raise self-employed quotas would have a more than negative impact on the province of Alicante, threatening to close "many businesses". Click here to read the full story.

