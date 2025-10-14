The Five Most Important News Stories in Alicante on Tuesday, October 14 TodoAlicante compiles the most relevant topics of the day with a brief summary to keep you informed about what's happening in the province.

Todo Alicante Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 22:25 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team reviews the current events and compiles, for your convenience, the five most notable news stories that occurred this Tuesday, October 14, in the province of Alicante:

1 A 20-year-old man dies after being hit by a tram early this morning in El Campello

A 20-year-old man died early this Tuesday, October 14, after being hit by a tram near the El Campello stop, according to TodoAlicante. The fatal accident forced the suspension of Line 3 service, which connects El Campello with Luceros, for approximately two hours. Service resumed shortly before 7:00 a.m., once the coroner concluded the proceedings and the body was removed. Read the full story.

2 Ryanair boosts its winter operations at Alicante-Elche Airport with 16 aircraft, 79 routes, and 3.4 million seats

Ryanair has reaffirmed its commitment to Alicante-Elche Airport for this winter and announced this Tuesday, during an event at the ADDA, a significant increase for the low season 25/26. The Irish airline announced its schedule from October 26, 2025, to March 30, 2026, with a 12% increase in seats at El Altet terminal, aiming to close the year with over eight million passengers. Read the full story.

3 Alicante restricts Old Town hours for pubs, terraces, and nightclubs

Life and nightlife in Alicante are set to change after the City Council approved the first Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS) in the Old Town, following years of complaints from residents about late-night disturbances. The regulation, definitively approved this Tuesday by the Local Government Board after resolving 22 objections, imposes significant restrictions on both hours and areas in many of the most popular streets in this iconic part of the city. Read the full story.

4 Hackers access personal data of thousands of residents through the municipal register

The personal data of thousands of residents of La Vila Joiosa may be circulating online after being stolen during a cyberattack on the local council on July 2. The council has acknowledged a "security breach" that may have affected the personal data in the municipal register. Read the full story.

5 Francis Puig and his partner sent to trial over alleged subsidy irregularities

The head of the Court of Instruction 4 in Valencia has ordered the opening of a trial against Francis Puig, brother of former Generalitat President Ximo Puig, and Juan Enrique Adell Bover for alleged irregularities in receiving subsidies from the Generalitat Valenciana and the Generalitat de Cataluña for promoting the Valencian language in media between 2015 and 2018. Read the full story.

Receive free news on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest updates from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, search for TodoAlicante in channels. Click follow and enable notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option in your device's notification settings.

On Android, go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable notifications.

On iOS (iPhone), go to Settings >> Notifications. Locate the TODOAlicante app and enable the 'Allow notifications' option.