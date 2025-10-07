The Five Most Important News Stories in Alicante This Tuesday, October 7 TodoAlicante compiles the most relevant topics of the day with a brief summary to keep you informed about what has happened in the province.

Alert map in the province of Alicante for this Thursday.

TodoAlicante's editorial team reviews the current events and compiles, for your convenience, the five most significant news stories that occurred this Tuesday, October 7, in the province of Alicante:

1 Aemet confirms the arrival of the 'Alice' storm and forecasts accumulations of over 100 litres in northern Alicante

The forecasts are confirmed, and the Mediterranean coast will be under the effect of a storm starting this Thursday, with the first rains this Wednesday afternoon. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has confirmed that the storm will arrive in the form of "a small storm" that will bring "intense and persistent" rains in southern Valencia and northern Alicante. Read the full story.

2 First changes and cancellations due to the storm in Alicante's October 9th celebrations

The province of Alicante is preparing for the arrival of a storm - already confirmed by Aemet - during the October holiday weekend. This is reflected in various posters for the October 9th celebrations, which already show changes in their schedules due to the storm. Read the full story.

3 Man dies after being dragged by a car during a mobile phone robbery in Torrevieja

A Swedish citizen, Christian P., passed away this Tuesday at Elche hospital after fighting for his life for several days to overcome injuries sustained during a robbery in Torrevieja. The 31-year-old man was dragged several metres by a car when the perpetrators stole his mobile phone, according to sources close to the victim. Read the full story.

4 Halt to tourist apartments in Alicante: no new licenses in saturated areas or on commercial streets

After nearly a year since the announcement of the moratorium on new tourist apartment licenses, Alicante City Council has approved new regulations to curb the proliferation of tourist accommodations in the city. The regulations focus on the city's most saturated areas and commercial streets. Read the full story.

5 Alicante Gastronómica attracts 85,000 visitors, making the province the world capital of flavour

Alicante Gastronómica concluded with a grand finale marked by emotion, recognition, and pride in Alicante's talent. The event paid tribute to three essential figures in the culinary scene. Read the full story.

