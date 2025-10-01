The Five Most Important News Stories from Alicante on Wednesday, 1st October TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 21:02

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have defined the province's current events this Wednesday, 1st October.

1 Reports of "untreated sewage" being discharged into the Barranco de las Ovejas

The Gran Vía Sur Neighbourhood Association reports the discharge of "untreated sewage" at relief points in the Barranco de las Ovejas following Monday night's rain. Evidence includes a video and images of water flowing from the ravine's outlets, which the Alicante City Council cleaned less than a week ago to prevent blockages. Click here to read the full story.

2 The City Council to demolish a derelict house to create a new park between Altozano and La Cerámica

The Alicante City Council has approved a construction project that includes the demolition of a derelict house at 33 Roselló Street and the subsequent redevelopment of the plot. Click here to read the full story.

3 A group of Alicante residents at Munich's Oktoberfest during the bomb threat: "We heard sirens but didn't know what was happening"

A group of Alicante residents was caught off guard by the bomb threat experienced in Munich, which temporarily halted the Oktoberfest event on Wednesday "as a precaution." Click here to read the full story.

4 Police dismantle a 'premium' marijuana cultivation organisation in Vinalopó

A brawl between two families in Petrer resulted in four participants injured with varying degrees of injuries and two local police officers hurt. National Police, along with municipal officers from Petrer and Elda, had to work together to prevent "what could have escalated into a fight with much more serious consequences." Click here to read the full story.

5 Elche CF 'plants' a shop on Alicante's Explanada

The long-standing rivalry between Elche CF and Hércules CF has taken an unexpected turn, this time with a humorous twist in the digital realm. A fan account from Elche has surprised social media with a striking montage: a supposed official Elche CF shop planted in the heart of Alicante, right under the Casa Carbonell, one of the most iconic buildings on the Explanada promenade. Click here to read the full story.

