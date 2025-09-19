The Five Most Important News Stories from Friday, 19th September in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five news stories that have shaped the day's events

Local and National Police officers during the joint operation in the Northern Zone.

Todo Alicante Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 21:12 Comenta Share

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the province's current events this Friday, 19th September.

1 Joint police operation to dismantle an illegal market in Alicante's Northern Zone where stolen goods were being sold

The National and Local Police of Alicante have conducted a joint operation to dismantle an illegal market where illicit goods were allegedly being sold. The street market, located on Cuarzo Street in Colonia Requena, did not have the municipal permits required for this activity. Read the news here.

2 The Government tenders the drafting of the second phase of the Torrellano Bypass to remove the railway tracks from Alicante's coast

The Ministry of Transport has tendered the drafting of the projects for the second phase of the Torrellano Bypass for 6.3 million euros, which will allow the removal of the railway tracks from Alicante's coast, a major demand from the local government and the residents of San Gabriel. Read the news here.

3 Europe's tallest residential skyscraper will be in Benidorm: 230 metres, 64 floors, and prices up to 3.4 million per apartment

The TM Tower will become a reality in 2028. The future residential skyscraper will be the largest in Europe, located in Benidorm, and will be developed by the Alicante-based company TM Group. It will feature 230 metres in height, 64 floors, and 260 apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, with prices from 530,000 euros to 3.4 million. Read the news here.

4 Concerns among the merchants of the Costa Blanca's tourism engine due to a drop in income this summer

The commerce in Benidorm, the tourism engine of Alicante province, has experienced a bleak summer. According to the Independent Association of Merchants (AICO), the 2025 summer campaign has been "the worst in years," with sales declines in many cases exceeding 40% compared to the previous year. Read the full story here.

5 Alicante Gastronómica seeks the best Spanish potato omelette: here are the finalists

Alicante Gastronómica is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Potato Omelette Congress, which will feature the established national and international championships. Chefs from various provinces of Spain will gather between 5th and 6th October at IFA-Fira Alacant.Read the news here.

