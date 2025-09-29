First Website Launched to Guide and Support Women Seeking Abortions Provides detailed information on steps to take in each region and offers free personal, emotional, and legal support services

Mónica García and Ana Redondo at the event marking the 40th anniversary of the decriminalisation of abortion.

Alfonso Torices Madrid Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:35 Comenta Share

Spanish women now have access to the first website designed to inform, guide, and support women considering a voluntary termination of pregnancy in the country, offering individual and free assistance.

The announcement was made today by the Minister of Health, Mónica García, alongside the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, during an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the decriminalisation of abortion in Spain. This milestone was achieved with the law drafted by Felipe González's government and passed on July 5, 1985. Abortion within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy later became a free choice and a right for all women over 16 living in Spain, thanks to the 2010 and 2013 legislation.

The website (quieroabortar.org) has been launched by healthcare specialists in gynaecology and obstetrics, along with volunteers and activists from the Association for Sexual and Reproductive Rights. It is accredited by the Catalonia Medical Association and includes content from WHO guidelines and major international medical societies.

The site is designed to be highly practical, providing specific and detailed information on the steps to take and where to go in each Spanish region for a voluntary abortion. It also explains national abortion laws, residents' rights, available methods, and access to other resources, including a section with women's experiences to normalise abortion and combat stigma.

However, the most valuable feature is its personalised advisory service, ensuring no woman feels alone or lost during such a sensitive time, as highlighted by Mónica García.

There are three distinct services, all free and nationwide. The first is a general information service for women and families, available Monday to Friday, 11:00 to 19:00, via WhatsApp at 664647533 or email at quieroabortar@lassociacio.org. Secondly, a phone line is available at the same WhatsApp number for discussing abortion experiences and concerns with trained volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 19:00 to 21:00.

Service 'Over 22'

The third and most specialised service offers legal, emotional, and technical support to women considering abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy. This complex situation is legally permitted only under two conditions, verified by medical reports: risk to the woman's health or severe fetal anomalies.

This 'Over 22' service can be requested via WhatsApp, email, or phone at 933055322. The team will promptly contact the woman for personalised assistance, which can be provided by phone, video call, or in person, addressing technical and legal questions about late-term abortion. Specialists also offer information on accessing abortion services abroad and emotional support if desired. The service is confidential and free, provided by trained professionals from the association.