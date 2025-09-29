First Municipality in Alicante Province Cancels Classes Due to Rain and Storms This Tuesday Outdoor sports activities and markets are also cancelled

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:20 Comenta Share

Class cancellations and school closures due to rain and storms continue this Tuesday in Alicante province. One municipality has already enacted the measure for the next 24 hours due to the weather situation issued by Aemet.

Thus, the Orihuela City Council has been the first to announce the cancellation of classes in schools and institutes for this Tuesday, 30th September. The mayor, Pepe Vegara, has signed a decree to temporarily suspend teaching activities.

The decision is made following the report from the City Council's Emergencies and Civil Protection, which recommends taking extra precautions due to the activation of the orange level for rain and yellow for storms across the province from 9 PM this Monday, 29th September until 11:59 AM on Tuesday, 30th.

Thus, the decree states that classes and activities will be suspended in this Alicante municipality from 8 PM this Monday, 29th September, until tomorrow, Tuesday, 30th, when they will resume from 2 PM "provided there are no incidents and the risk level decreases," they detail.

The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, emphasized that "the absolute priority is the safety of the citizens, especially schoolchildren and all those who might be exposed to risks during travel or outdoor activities."

Therefore, the decree also extends to outdoor activities, sports, municipal facilities, and markets; which will be suspended and closed to the public during this alert episode for rain and storms.

The Orihuela City Council has activated a special Security and Emergencies device to monitor the situation and address potential incidents.