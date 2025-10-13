First Municipality in Alicante Cancels Afternoon Classes Due to Orange Alert Closure of Outdoor Municipal Spaces, Including Parks and Cemetery, Also Decreed

La orange alert activated this Monday in the northern coast of Alicante province, due to rain and storms, has led to the suspension of classes in the Marina Alta region.

The first municipality to decree this measure was Xàbia, with the suspension of school activities during the afternoon of this Monday, 13th October.

Ampliar Cecopal of Xàbia, held this Monday. AX

The Town Hall announced, after holding a CECOPAL meeting, the closure of educational centres such as IES La Mar, the Adult School (EPA), and the Music Conservatory.

Additionally, the measure also includes the closure of outdoor municipal spaces such as parks and the Xàbia cemetery, as well as the cancellation of all sports activities.

The Town Council urges "extreme caution" with advice such as avoiding unnecessary travel, not crossing flooded areas or ravines, and removing objects from balconies and terraces that might fall.

