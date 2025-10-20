First Investment Monitoring Meeting in Alicante Province Featuring Central Station and CV-95 as Major Consell Projects Ineca Meets with Various Consellers to Receive Detailed Information on Planned and Ongoing Works in the Region

On Monday, the first monitoring meeting of the Consell's investments in the province of Alicante took place, a measure announced by the president, Carlos Mazón, last June at the assembly of the Institute of Economic Studies of the Province of Alicante (Ineca).

Thus, the president of Ineca, Nacho Amirola, the secretary general, Alfredo Millá, and the former president of the Institute, Rafa Ballester, among other representatives, held a meeting this morning with the Minister of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, and the regional secretaries Raúl Mérida and Javier Sendra, among other Conselleria officials.

Amirola thanked the conseller's team for their willingness because "after 15 years of requesting budgetary information, it is the first time that a true exercise of transparency has been carried out by making available to the Institute the data of the main projects of 2024 and the current year."

The president of Ineca acknowledged that from now on, an internal process of analysis of the information provided by the conseller Martínez Mus begins, as they collect budget items from different areas with a specialized investment distribution for each project that requires a detailed study. The table will allow establishing a monitoring mechanism on how these investments evolve with the aim of improving the territorialization of budgets.

Among the main topics discussed was the Central Station of Alicante, which is already underway. The works are "progressing well" and in 2026 a new phase will begin with the tunnel excavation, which will continue until early 2027, followed by the construction of the station. The installation of the track and equipment is scheduled for 2028, with the aim of commissioning the new infrastructure at the beginning of 2029.

The other major project discussed is the duplication of the CV-95, which connects Orihuela with Torrevieja. The project, with an estimated cost of 180 million euros, will be developed through a public-private partnership model and aims to increase the safety and capacity of the road, adapting it to the increased traffic resulting from the demographic and economic growth of the region.

The action includes the duplication of the current route, the construction of bypasses that will divert traffic from the urban centers of Orihuela, Bigastro, Jacarilla, and San Miguel de Salinas, as well as the improvement of intersections, drainage, and associated services. Beyond future plans, the meeting also presented the actions already being carried out in the province. In total, more than 37 million euros will be executed during this exercise. Among them, the rehabilitation of the CV-840 road surface, passing through Novelda and La Romana, with an investment of 570,000 euros, stands out.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General of Road Infrastructure, Ma José Martínez, the Director General of Coasts, Ports and Airports, Marc García Manzana, the manager of EPSAR, José Aparicio, and the head of FGV, Alfonso Novo, on behalf of the Consell and on behalf of Ineca, the Director of Studies, Francisco Llopis, the Director of Projects, Armando Ortuño, and the members of the Management Committee, Antonio Fernández and Pedro Menárguez.