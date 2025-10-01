The First Healthy Living School in Central Alicante Brings Together Over a Hundred Citizens and Expert Professionals Offers two weeks of multidisciplinary training focused on health care, delivered by specialists from various fields

Approximately a hundred people of all ages participated in the Healthy Living School held over the past two weeks at the Plaza del Carmen Community Centre. This first edition was collaboratively organised by the Santa Faz and Gerona health centres and the Health and Social Welfare departments of the Alicante City Council.

At the closing ceremony, the Director of Nursing for Primary Care at the Alicante-Sant Joan d'Alacant Health Department, Fabiola Marrades, spoke alongside the Health Councillor of the Alicante City Council, Cristina Cutanda. Both highlighted the high level of citizen participation and expressed their commitment to repeating the experience of health and community care training in future editions.

"Today we take away tools, yes, but above all an attitude: to care for our inner world and that of others with patience, empathy, and humour. This does not end here; a new way of living begins, more conscious, more humane, and fairer. Thank you to each participant, each facilitator, and everyone who supported us. Thank you for listening without judging and for building a healthier life day by day," Marrades stated.

The Healthy Living School offered multidisciplinary training delivered by expert professionals from various fields, including medical and nursing staff, physiotherapists, social workers, nutritionists, and social educators.

Entities such as the Hope Line, the Community Addiction Prevention Unit (UPCCA) of the Alicante City Council, the SABIEX programme for active and healthy ageing at Miguel Hernández University, and Mercalicante also collaborated.

Promoting Health

Attendance exceeded initial expectations, with waiting lists forming for some workshops, according to the organisers. During the first week, topics such as first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the grieving process, healthy screen use, and active management of chronic pain were addressed.

In the second week, content related to CPR training, emotional well-being, nutrition and eating disorders, gender and sexuality, the role of grandparents in the 21st century, new pet ownership regulations, and hygiene and well-being in the community environment were covered.

The Healthy Living School was supported by the Gerona and Santa Faz Basic Health Councils. The initiative is part of the Community Health Strategy promoted by the Ministry of Health, which aims to bring health promotion and disease prevention closer to citizens through the active participation of professionals, institutions, and associative networks.