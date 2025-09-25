The Law Firm That Hired Albert Rivera Must Compensate Him with 1.3 Million Euros A Madrid court orders compensation for 'damages and losses' due to breach of contract, also requiring payment of 510,000 euros to another former Ciudadanos member, Villegas.

R. C. Madrid Thursday, 25 September 2025, 23:40

Albert Rivera and José Manuel Villegas, former leaders of Ciudadanos, have secured a legal and financial victory in their lawsuit against their last employers. The Court of First Instance Number 8 in Madrid has ordered the law firm Martínez-Echevarría Abogados to pay Albert Rivera 1,295,000 euros and José Manuel Villegas 510,000 euros, plus the corresponding legal interest.

The judge ruled that the law firm caused 'damages and losses' to the former politicians by failing to comply with parts of their contracts and also inflicted 'moral damages' due to a leak of these contracts to the media. This is stated in the judgment accessed by Europa Press, where the presiding judge, Cristina Sanz, partially upheld the claim defended by Rivera and Villegas during the oral hearing held on May 28.

The court has thus decided that the firm must pay Rivera and Villegas the remuneration they would have received had the fourth clause of their contracts been fulfilled, which stipulated a five-year business relationship starting from March 2020. 'Therefore, the lost earnings for Mr. Rivera are estimated at 1,095,000 euros and for Mr. Villegas at 490,000 euros,' the resolution states.

Leak to the media

In addition to these amounts, Rivera is awarded another 200,000 euros and Villegas 20,000 euros for 'reputational or moral damages' due to the 'leak of information aimed at discrediting Albert Rivera.' The judge believes that in this case, the 'moral damage' is 'objectively attributable to the defendant,' referring to the law firm.

As a result, 'the total sum of the partial claim for lost earnings and moral damage for Mr. Rivera amounts to 1,295,000 euros, and for Mr. Villegas, the total sum for lost earnings and moral damage amounts to 510,000 euros,' according to the resolution. Rivera, who was the president and one of the founders of Ciudadanos, initially claimed 6.1 million euros plus interest for the damages and losses caused, while Villegas, his right-hand man in the party and former secretary-general, demanded one million euros from Martínez-Echevarría Abogados.

From the aforementioned sum, Rivera claimed 5 million euros for the leak, and Villegas demanded half a million euros. The judge reduced the amount to 200,000 euros for the former Ciudadanos leader and 20,000 euros for his deputy, but acknowledged one million euros for the former for lost earnings and 490,000 euros for the latter.