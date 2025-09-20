Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighters rescue the injured hiker in a mountainous area of Finestrat. CPB

Firefighters Rescue Hiker by Helicopter After Injury in Finestrat

The victim was evacuated to the San Vicente park helipad, where an ambulance awaited to transport her to a hospital.

Alejandro Hernández

Finestrat

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 19:40

A hiker had to be rescued by helicopter on Friday in a mountainous area of Finestrat after suffering an injury that prevented her from continuing her hike. The woman was in a difficult-to-access area, which required special resources from the Provincial Fire Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council.

Unable to reach the injured woman by land, the Special Mountain Rescue Group (GERM) and the Alfa-1 helicopter were activated and dispatched to the scene to carry out the evacuation. The team reached the hiker on foot, where, after an initial assessment, a crane extraction maneuver was performed to safely lift her aboard the helicopter.

The victim was transported to the San Vicente park helipad, where a Basic Life Support ambulance from the Generalitat Valenciana was waiting to continue the transfer to a hospital.

The operation was successfully completed, allowing the injured hiker to be evacuated in a short period of time thanks to the coordination between ground and air resources.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El castillo del cártel de los Balcanes: los GEO asaltan la fortaleza de la marihuana en el Levante
  2. 2 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: catas de vino y degustaciones gastronómicas en pleno centro
  3. 3 La pericana, una receta sencilla y llena de sorpresas
  4. 4 Un ciberataque europeo provoca retrasos de hasta cuatro horas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Alicante elimina el riesgo de avenidas y abre vías de evacuación de aguas ante lluvias fuertes
  6. 6 Alicante se rinde al vino: así fue la gran fiesta de Quintana con gastronomía, música y comercios locales
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 20 de septiembre en Alicante
  8. 8 ¿Qué tienen en común las croquetas y el arroz de Alicante? Aquí la respuesta
  9. 9 Los bomberos rescatan en helicóptero a una senderista tras sufrir una lesión en Finestrat
  10. 10 Morant destaca en Torrevieja el liderazgo del PSOE en la lucha contra el genocidio en Palestina y critica la postura de otros partidos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Firefighters Rescue Hiker by Helicopter After Injury in Finestrat

Firefighters Rescue Hiker by Helicopter After Injury in Finestrat