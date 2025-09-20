Firefighters Rescue Hiker by Helicopter After Injury in Finestrat The victim was evacuated to the San Vicente park helipad, where an ambulance awaited to transport her to a hospital.

Alejandro Hernández Finestrat Saturday, 20 September 2025, 19:40

A hiker had to be rescued by helicopter on Friday in a mountainous area of Finestrat after suffering an injury that prevented her from continuing her hike. The woman was in a difficult-to-access area, which required special resources from the Provincial Fire Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council.

Unable to reach the injured woman by land, the Special Mountain Rescue Group (GERM) and the Alfa-1 helicopter were activated and dispatched to the scene to carry out the evacuation. The team reached the hiker on foot, where, after an initial assessment, a crane extraction maneuver was performed to safely lift her aboard the helicopter.

The victim was transported to the San Vicente park helipad, where a Basic Life Support ambulance from the Generalitat Valenciana was waiting to continue the transfer to a hospital.

The operation was successfully completed, allowing the injured hiker to be evacuated in a short period of time thanks to the coordination between ground and air resources.