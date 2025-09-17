Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Image of the wildfire. Miriam Gil Albert

Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Fontcalent Area

Aerial and Ground Units Strive to Control the Blaze

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 18:30

Firefighters from the Provincial Consortium of Alicante and the Generalitat have joined forces to extinguish a wildfire that broke out in a scrubland area of the rural Fontcalent district around 4 PM this Wednesday, September 17th.

Two units of the Generalitat's forest firefighters, an aerial unit, two fire engines, and two teams from the San Vicente station have been dispatched to the source of the flames, near the Hermanos Sirvent Pyrotechnics, as confirmed by the Consortium.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

