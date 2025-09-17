Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Fontcalent Area
Aerial and Ground Units Strive to Control the Blaze
Alejandro Hernández
Alicante
Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 18:30
Firefighters from the Provincial Consortium of Alicante and the Generalitat have joined forces to extinguish a wildfire that broke out in a scrubland area of the rural Fontcalent district around 4 PM this Wednesday, September 17th.
Two units of the Generalitat's forest firefighters, an aerial unit, two fire engines, and two teams from the San Vicente station have been dispatched to the source of the flames, near the Hermanos Sirvent Pyrotechnics, as confirmed by the Consortium.
This is a breaking news story, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es
