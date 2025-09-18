Fire Destroys a Home in Novelda Other apartments in the building had to be confined due to the large amount of smoke generated

Inés Rosique Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 11:10

Firefighters from the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante, specifically the units from the town of Elda, had to respond on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 17, to a fire in a residence in the town of Novelda.

The fire started in one of the rooms and quickly spread to the rest of the house, producing a large amount of smoke that led to the confinement of neighbouring residences in the building, according to sources from the fire service. When the firefighters arrived at the residence, it had already been evacuated, so there were no injuries to report.

Finally, by eight in the evening, the incident was declared extinguished after a swift and effective intervention that managed to control it and prevent it from spreading to other apartments in the building. The affected property was severely damaged by fire and smoke.

The fire mobilised a command unit, a heavy urban pump, a ladder truck, a sergeant, a corporal, and six firefighters from the Elda station.