Urgente Fallece un motorista en Jijona en un accidente de tráfico
Fire at the Crevillent landfill. CPB

Fire Declared at Crevillent Landfill

Consortium attempts to extinguish the fire declared this morning, but the flames remain intense

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 14:05

The Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB) continues its efforts to extinguish a fire at a landfill in Crevillent. The teams managed to contain the flames and perimeter the fire around 3:42 am from Saturday to Sunday.

The fire broke out shortly before two in the morning at a landfill in Crevillent. Firefighters report that by dawn, the fire was "perimetered," although the flames "remain intense, preventing the use of heavy machinery to extinguish it," according to emergency sources.

The operation involves a command unit, a light urban pump, and two heavy tanker pumps from San Vicente and Almoradí. Additionally, a sergeant, two corporals, and six firefighters from the Elche and Crevillent stations are participating.

