Fira Alacant Embraces Organic Recycling at Alicante Gastronómica The event will distribute 3,000 bags and aims to separate six tonnes of waste

Ismael Martinez Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 12:40

Fira Alacant is once again placing sustainability at the forefront of Alicante Gastronómica, which will take place from October 3 to 6. The fair institution and the event organisers have launched a pioneering system for separating organic waste, aiming to promote recycling and ensure proper management of food waste, according to IFA sources.

To achieve this, 3,000 specific bags will be distributed among exhibitors, restaurateurs, and gastronomic spaces, who will be required to separate food waste daily. These waste materials will then be transferred to brown containers installed on the premises, in collaboration with Urbaser, a leading environmental management company in the province.

The fair, which expects to exceed 75,000 visitors, estimates that around six tonnes of organic waste will be collected and treated separately. This initiative adds to other measures already implemented in previous editions, such as the agreement with Ecovidrio, which allows for the separation and recycling of glass generated during the event. In 2023, thanks to this system, more than ten tonnes of glass containers were recovered.

Ampliar The fair will implement a pioneering system for selective collection of food waste to reinforce its commitment to sustainability. A.G.

Fira Alacant's sustainability plan also includes actions such as recycling 100% of the carpet used in fairs and events, which resulted in giving a second life to 45,000 square metres of material and avoiding the emission of more than 30 tonnes of CO₂.

The general director of the institution highlights the importance of continuing to advance in this direction: "Thanks to these measures, just by recycling the carpet and the organic waste generated during this event, the fair will prevent the emission of more than 40 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, which is the same positive impact as removing between 200 and 500 cars from circulation for a day."