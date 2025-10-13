Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
Nati Algado, Finestrat's Councillor for Health TA

Finestrat Develops Its First Local Health Asset Map

The project identifies the town's resources that contribute to the physical and mental well-being of the population

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Monday, 13 October 2025, 16:40

Comenta

The Finestrat Town Council has launched the project 'Finestrat, a Health Asset', an innovative initiative aimed at identifying and highlighting local resources that contribute to the physical, mental, and social well-being of its residents.

The final result will be a Health Asset Map, a practical tool that will provide a better understanding of the town's reality and help plan future actions to improve accessibility and utilization of these resources.

The Councillor for Health, Nati Algado, explained that "a health asset map is nothing more than identifying all the tools we have in Finestrat to enhance health."

These resources include health centres and facilities, sports installations, natural spaces, social associations and entities, as well as community initiatives that promote healthy habits and emotional well-being.

"We want anyone living or choosing to live in Finestrat to be able to open this map and discover all the available resources that help improve their health and quality of life," added Algado, emphasizing the importance of involving the entire community in the creation process.

To create this map, the Town Council has enabled a public consultation, open to all who wish to participate. It can be done online, via a form available on the municipal website, or in person this Friday, October 17th.

The in-person consultations will take place at 9:00 AM on Carrer Fonteta, in the historic centre, and at 11:30 AM in Plaça de l'Àmfora, in La Cala.

"This consultation is anonymous and open to the entire population. We invite residents to participate by sharing their views on Finestrat's health assets and the needs they identify," highlighted the councillor.

The collected information will be analysed later and shared in a technical session scheduled for October 29th, where the conclusions and work lines derived from the participatory process will be presented.

The project is supported by the Generalitat Valenciana, through a grant of 2,264.21 euros awarded by the Department of Health, as part of its support line for community health promotion actions.

According to Nati Algado, this initiative "reinforces Finestrat's commitment to health and citizen participation, aligning with the objectives of the IV Health Plan of the Valencian Community, focused on creating healthy environments, social involvement, and improving the quality of life for the entire population."

With this project, Finestrat takes another step towards becoming a benchmark in community health, advocating for a participatory and sustainable model that promotes comprehensive well-being.

"We want health to be a transversal axis in all municipal policies, from sports and education to urban planning or culture. This map is a tool that will allow us to visualize, enhance, and coordinate all the resources we already have," concluded the Councillor for Health.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  2. 2 La Aemet activa la alerta naranja en el litoral norte y amarilla en el resto de la provincia de Alicante
  3. 3 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  4. 4 Desmantelan un complejo residencial ilegal en un municipio de Alicante: 60 casas móviles en suelo no urbanizable e inundable
  5. 5 Primer municipio de Alicante que cancela las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  6. 6 Suspendidos los trenes entre Alicante y Barcelona «hasta nuevo aviso» por la alerta roja en Cataluña
  7. 7 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 12 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 El turismo extranjero lleva al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche al mejor septiembre de su historia
  10. 10 La Comunitat, Murcia y Andalucía crean en Alicante un «eje de defensa verde» para mantener el Tajo-Segura

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Finestrat Develops Its First Local Health Asset Map

Finestrat Develops Its First Local Health Asset Map