Finestrat Develops Its First Local Health Asset Map The project identifies the town's resources that contribute to the physical and mental well-being of the population

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Monday, 13 October 2025, 16:40

The Finestrat Town Council has launched the project 'Finestrat, a Health Asset', an innovative initiative aimed at identifying and highlighting local resources that contribute to the physical, mental, and social well-being of its residents.

The final result will be a Health Asset Map, a practical tool that will provide a better understanding of the town's reality and help plan future actions to improve accessibility and utilization of these resources.

The Councillor for Health, Nati Algado, explained that "a health asset map is nothing more than identifying all the tools we have in Finestrat to enhance health."

These resources include health centres and facilities, sports installations, natural spaces, social associations and entities, as well as community initiatives that promote healthy habits and emotional well-being.

"We want anyone living or choosing to live in Finestrat to be able to open this map and discover all the available resources that help improve their health and quality of life," added Algado, emphasizing the importance of involving the entire community in the creation process.

To create this map, the Town Council has enabled a public consultation, open to all who wish to participate. It can be done online, via a form available on the municipal website, or in person this Friday, October 17th.

The in-person consultations will take place at 9:00 AM on Carrer Fonteta, in the historic centre, and at 11:30 AM in Plaça de l'Àmfora, in La Cala.

"This consultation is anonymous and open to the entire population. We invite residents to participate by sharing their views on Finestrat's health assets and the needs they identify," highlighted the councillor.

The collected information will be analysed later and shared in a technical session scheduled for October 29th, where the conclusions and work lines derived from the participatory process will be presented.

The project is supported by the Generalitat Valenciana, through a grant of 2,264.21 euros awarded by the Department of Health, as part of its support line for community health promotion actions.

According to Nati Algado, this initiative "reinforces Finestrat's commitment to health and citizen participation, aligning with the objectives of the IV Health Plan of the Valencian Community, focused on creating healthy environments, social involvement, and improving the quality of life for the entire population."

With this project, Finestrat takes another step towards becoming a benchmark in community health, advocating for a participatory and sustainable model that promotes comprehensive well-being.

"We want health to be a transversal axis in all municipal policies, from sports and education to urban planning or culture. This map is a tool that will allow us to visualize, enhance, and coordinate all the resources we already have," concluded the Councillor for Health.