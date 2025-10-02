The Figures Behind Lucentum's 'Basketball City': £11 Million and 30 Years to Profitability "These facilities will give us a qualitative leap and allow us to be independent by having our own asset," says Adriasola

T. A. Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 16:25 Comenta Share

Lucentum's 'Basketball City', a sports complex designed by the club and approved by the Alicante City Council, is projected to cost approximately £11 million, funded by private investors, as revealed by the club's president, Dani Adriasola, on Thursday.

In a press conference, the leader presented the complex's plans, which will include a covered pavilion, several basketball and mini-basket courts, and a residence for 180 athletes. "This project is a dream for us, and we will do everything possible to make it happen," said Adriasola, who explained that the club is seeking "good partners" to realise it, potentially including the Mexican Díaz family, new partners of the entity.

"These facilities will give us a qualitative leap and allow us to be independent by having our own asset," added Adriasola, acknowledging that in recent times "much is promised and little is done" in Alicante. "We have never promised anything that hasn't been accomplished. We only ask to be allowed to try. We will not relent until we achieve it because it is good for the club and the city," he emphasised.

Adriasola disclosed the project's origins, initially conceived by a Chinese investment group linked to the club last year, and showcased photographs and plans of the municipally-owned land. The players' residence will be located in a three-story building, aiming to expand the club's sports base.

"The youth academy must be self-sustaining because the idea is to attract players from all over the world," said Adriasola, who revealed that one of the ideas is to brand the academy with the NBB School seal, ensuring international quality.

The president expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the City Council and explained that the project must go out to tender, estimating that administrative and bureaucratic procedures could take up to two years.

The Lucentum board estimated that the facility's operational period should be close to 30 years to be profitable for investors and opened the complex, despite being a club initiative, to all basketball teams in the city needing facilities.

Finally, the Lucentum leader did not rule out bidding for the operation of the Technification Centre, where the first team plays, noting that pavilions "are not profitable if they are not utilised."

However, Adriasola admitted that in the case of the Alicante venue, "it is challenging to make it profitable," as he recalled that it is located in an area "without restaurants and where nothing else fits," referring to shops and leisure areas.