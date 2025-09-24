FICIA Foundation to Sponsor Spain's Best Dressed Feet Award

Todo Alicante Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:50 Comenta Share

The "Best Dressed Feet in Spain" Award will receive support from the FICIA Foundation as the official sponsor for the upcoming edition, which will honour the popular and well-known television presenter, Paula Vázquez. The award ceremony will take place on November 12th at 8:00 PM at the Castelar Theatre in Elda. The event is organised by the Elda City Council and the Private Shoe Museum Foundation.

The signing of the agreement was attended this morning by the president of the FICIA Foundation, Vicente Pastor; the vice president of the FICIA Foundation, Isabel Pertusa, and the director of the Shoe Museum, Andrea Paños. Through this agreement, the FICIA Foundation joins this nationally prestigious event, which highlights the high-quality, design, and tradition of footwear created by Elda's shoe brands.

The president of the FICIA Foundation emphasised that through this collaboration, "we reaffirm our commitment to Spanish footwear and the promotion of initiatives that publicly recognise the excellence and talent of the footwear industry." "As someone from Elda, it is a great pride to contribute to the promotion of this award, which symbolises the close relationship that footwear has historically maintained with our city," added Pastor.

On the other hand, the director of the Shoe Museum pointed out that "the inclusion of the FICIA Foundation as an official sponsor represents significant support for the "Best Dressed Feet in Spain" Award, as it highlights its involvement in defending footwear as part of our cultural identity. This award pays tribute to the work of artisans and companies in the footwear industry, and having allies like the FICIA Foundation allows us to continue projecting that legacy."

This award is linked to prominent women in the cultural, artistic, or media fields in Spain. In previous editions, this distinction has been awarded to renowned women such as Anne Igartiburu, Ona Carbonell, Paz Vega, and Carmen Cervera, among others. This time, Paula Vázquez will be the woman chosen as the ambassador of women's shoes, manufactured in the town of Elda.