The Festivity Now Has Its Own Home in La Nucía Construction of the Casal Fester and Museu de la Festa, located in the historic 'Casa de les Boquilles', commenced this Monday.

Construction work on the future Casal Fester-Museu de la Festa in La Nucía is now underway. This Monday morning, the act of verification for the project's accessibility plan was signed, marking the start of a key operation to rehabilitate the historic Casa de les Boquilles and adapt it to current accessibility standards.

The project includes the installation of an elevator, the creation of an accessible restroom, and various structural improvements to eliminate architectural barriers in the building. The operation represents a total investment of 150,000 euros, funded 45% by the Generalitat Valenciana and 55% by the La Nucía Town Council, with the works expected to be completed by the end of November.

This grant from the Generalitat is part of the 2024 aid line for municipalities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants to improve accessibility in municipal buildings by removing architectural barriers. As explained by the mayor, this funding "once again demonstrates the commitment of the Generalitat Valenciana to La Nucía and universal accessibility."

Bernabé Cano emphasized the symbolic importance of this commencement of works, describing it as "the first step towards the Casal Fester of La Nucía." "The rehabilitation of the historic Casa de les Boquilles progresses with this operation, which will allow us to provide full accessibility through the installation of an elevator, an adapted restroom, and the leveling of the ground floor," explained the mayor.

Cano recalled that this building "will be the future headquarters of the Casal Fester and Museu de la Festa, a space dedicated to preserving and disseminating local traditions and the history of our festivals."

Conservation of a Historic Building

The property, a century-old three-story house located in the plaça Major, is listed as a Site of Local Relevance, so the project includes the comprehensive conservation of its facade and original appearance.

The works include the installation of an accessible elevator connecting the three floors, an adapted restroom on the ground floor, and the leveling of the access floor from carrer Major, eliminating existing steps. This will allow anyone to access the building without obstacles, meeting the accessibility criteria required in public buildings.

The aim, according to the technical direction, is "to adapt the building without losing its essence, respecting its heritage value while providing all the necessary conditions for public and cultural use."

With the completion of this first phase, La Nucía is preparing to recover one of its most emblematic buildings and transform it into a cultural and festive center of reference. The Casal Fester-Museu de la Festa will preserve the memory of local traditions, offer a meeting space for festive clubs and associations, and strengthen the cultural offering of the old town.

Bernabé Cano noted that "this work not only recovers a historic building but also puts it at the service of the citizens and our festivals, which are an essential part of La Nucía's identity."