The ferry 'Romantika' during anchoring operations off Alicante. TM

The ferry 'Romantika' resumes its routes to Algeria after several days of operations off the coast of Alicante

The vessel reconnects with the city of Béjaïa to strengthen the port's position as a key link between Europe and the Maghreb

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 3 October 2025, 07:29

After being anchored for three days off the coast of Alicante, the ferry 'Romantika' will set sail again this Friday, October 3rd, heading to Algeria, thus resuming its routes with the city of Béjaïa. The vessel has carried out a routine anchoring operation during the week and, once the pause is resolved, it resumes its service with full normality.

Anchoring operations of the ferry 'Romantika'. AM

The 'Romantika' operates twice a week from the port of Alicante, with stops on Mondays and Fridays. It arrives early in the morning, around 8 am, and departs again the same day, at 12 pm on Fridays and at 1 pm on Mondays. Each crossing takes approximately 18 hours of navigation.

Sea giant

Built in 2002, the ferry 'Romantika' boasts impressive dimensions: 192.5 meters in length, 40,803 gigatonnes in weight, 2,172 cabins, and a capacity for 2,500 passengers, in addition to 300 light vehicles and 1,000 linear meters of rolling cargo.

These features make it a vessel equipped for both passenger and cargo transport, enhancing the maritime connectivity of the port of Alicante with the Maghreb.

Alicante, gateway to the Mediterranean

This regular line with Béjaïa adds to the growing offer of the port of Alicante, which in recent years has experienced a notable reactivation of international maritime traffic.

The opening of this connection improves both passenger mobility and logistics and the transport of rolling cargo, consolidating the province as a key logistical hub in the western Mediterranean.

