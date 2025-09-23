The Federation Demands Increased Subsidies from Alicante City Council to Address the Rise of Special Bonfires The elevation of many commissions to maintain the racós alarms the governing body of the Fiesta: 'We will not meet the minimums'

Alicante

The regulatory change promoted by the Alicante Department of Festivities, which maintains the racós only in higher categories, has stirred the world of the Hogueras de San Juan. Thirteen commissions have already announced their participation in the Special category, the highest in the competition. Rumours suggest others are considering it too.

For this reason, the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan (FFSJ) will request an increase in the subsidy amount for bonfires from the Alicante City Council. According to the president, David Olivares, 'many commissions have elevated their bonfire categories in response to the City Council's decree eliminating racós, and now we face the issue of distributing municipal subsidies.'

Olivares acknowledges that 'it is good news for ephemeral art, but now we have an amount to distribute that will not cover the minimums of the categories, so we need an increase.' The Alicante City Council has already increased the budget for the Hogueras commissions. The aid rose by 2.5% compared to 2024, with a total investment of 745,900 euros.

In the case of adult Special category bonfires, the City Council will subsidise a maximum of 24,000 euros. Last year, there were ten commissions: Baver-Els Antigons, Carolinas Altas, Diputació-Renfe, Florida-Plaza de la Viña, Florida Portazgo, La Ceràmica, Polígono de San Blas, Port d'Alacant, Sagrada Familia, and Sèneca Autobusos. This year, Calvo Sotelo, Explanada, and Alfonso el Sabio are joining, for now.

The rest of the municipal subsidy for adult bonfires will be distributed among the nine commissions in the first category with 9,800 euros each, along with 6,700 euros for the eight in the second, 5,200 euros for the 19 in the third, 4,600 euros for the eight in the fourth, 4,200 euros for the 19 in the fifth, 4,000 euros for the 12 in the sixth, and 2,350 euros for the six in the newly created seventh category.

Subsidy for adult bonfires by categories Special Category: 24,000 euros per bonfire

First Category: 9,800 euros per bonfire

Second Category: 6,700 euros per bonfire

Third Category: 5,200 euros per bonfire

Fourth Category: 4,600 euros per bonfire

Fifth Category: 4,200 euros per bonfire

Sixth Category: 4,000 euros per bonfire

Seventh Category: 2,350 euros per bonfire

The subsidies are intended to cover part of the costs of construction, storage, repair, maintenance, restoration, plantà, and crema of the bonfires, with an amount of 659,300 euros to be distributed among the 91 adult bonfires, depending on the category, and 86,600 euros for the children's bonfires.

However, the Federation demands that the aid bases be modified so that 'the amount granted is entirely allocated to the bonfire's budget and not to its decoration or safety,' says Olivares.

The president of the Federació reminds that 'we all want the Fogueres to maintain their declaration as a Cultural Interest Asset, especially towards the centenary of their inception, and for that, we also need the collaboration of the institutions.'