The Federation of Bonfires aims to bring the Gala of Bellees Candidates to the heart of the Fiesta in Alicante The project envisions a 150-meter catwalk in the city centre with 2,600 seats, plus standing room for the public

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:10

The Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan (FFSJ) continues to innovate the Fiesta. Now, it is set to revamp one of the most beloved and iconic events in the bonfire calendar: the Galas of Bellees del Foc Candidates of Alicante 2026 and their honourable ladies. Led by David Olivares, the team already made a mark last year by hosting the event on the very grass of the José Rico Pérez stadium.

However, the catwalk is set to break all conventions. The Federació has chosen the avenue of the Station as the location for the event, scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2026, right next to the iconic plaza de los Luceros, the heart of the mascletàs and the main days of the Hogueras de San Juan. "We believe this space meets all the conditions to host two of the most important events on the calendar, and we will convey this to the City Council in an upcoming meeting," explained FFSJ President David Olivares.

The proposal, which already has the corresponding technical study, presents a large stage located next to the plaza de los Luceros and a catwalk over 150 meters long extending beyond the intersection with Ferré Vidiella street. "The candidates would gather in the gardens of the Provincial Palace and proceed through a corridor to the catwalk," Olivares indicated.

"From the FFSJ, we are clear that the foguerers and barraquers do not wish to hold this event in the bullring, and we have sought a solution where everyone can be comfortable. More than 2,600 seats will be set up along the catwalk, and there will also be space for the public to watch standing," concluded the President of the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan.

Olivares also recalled that it is not the first time that les Fogueres have set up a stage on one of the major avenues in the city centre. "Two years ago, we placed the stage for the carol contest on Maisonnave Avenue over a weekend and managed to coordinate traffic cuts and diversions. We are confident that we can work in the same spirit to ensure the galas can be held next April," pointed out the FFSJ President.