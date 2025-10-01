Farewell to Cars with Label B: These are the Cities Where They Will Not Be Allowed to Circulate from 2026

Jorge Herrero Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 06:05

Air pollution control has gained new momentum in major Spanish cities. In response to current urban pollution levels, local and regional governments have decided to tighten mobility measures to protect public health. Under the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, which requires municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to implement Low Emission Zones (LEZ), many cities are already expanding their restrictions. Until now, these bans were mainly directed at vehicles without an environmental label from the DGT. However, from 2026, cars with a B label will also face prohibitions in multiple Spanish cities.

According to the legal schedule, by 2026, most of the more than 150 cities required to have an LEZ must have it operational, with clear restrictions for the most polluting vehicles. In Catalonia, for instance, the Generalitat approved in July 2024, through Decree 132/2024, the new Air Quality Plan horizon 2027, which includes up to 84 measures and 386 mandatory actions for its Low Emission Zones.

The major novelty of the Catalan plan is precisely the introduction of bans on vehicles with a B label from January 1, 2026. Specifically, these cars will be banned within the more than 30 planned LEZs throughout the autonomous community, but only on days when air quality protocols are activated. Later, from January 3, 2028, the ban will be permanent and without exceptions, and no vehicle with a yellow label will be allowed to access these areas.

Which Vehicles Are Affected and When

The measure will affect petrol cars and vans registered between January 2001 and 2006, as well as diesel vehicles registered between 2006 and 2014, and also vehicles with more than 8 seats or goods transport registered after 2006. In other words, many cars over ten years old will be condemned to stay out of the LEZs.

During 2026, the ban will not be absolute and will only apply on days when a pollution protocol is activated. However, the plan aims to achieve a total restriction by 2028.

Finally, it is also important to note that although this measure will start in Catalonia, other regions could adopt similar restrictions or have already begun to consider them in cities required by state law.