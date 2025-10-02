Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Archive image of the family festival held in San Vicente in 2024. A.S.

FamFestival: A Fun-Filled Day for Families in San Vicente

Lo Torrent Park hosts a wide-ranging programme this Sunday, 5th October, featuring live music, a treasure hunt, inflatable castles, and many surprises.

H.M.

San Vicente

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 18:10

San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, through the Department of Social Rights, has organised the second family-oriented event, this time under the name FamFestival. Throughout the morning of this Sunday, 5th October, a wide range of open and free activities will take place in Lo Torrent Park from 10 am to 2 pm, catering to both young and old.

Councillor for Social Rights, Mariela Torregrosa, confirmed that following the success of last year's initiative, this new edition of FamFestival has expanded the number of activities for fun and entertainment, aiming to attract a larger audience and offer greater diversity, along with many new features and surprises for returning visitors.

The event is supported by the Red Cross and associations AVAF, Asafan, Gaia Chrysallis, and Zarpar, to whom the councillor expressed gratitude for their significant contribution in turning this annual event into a celebration of family day, enjoying outdoor activities with a meaningful background.

Torregrosa explained that while the primary goal of next Sunday's event is "to have fun," they also aim to create a meeting space for different families to build shared experiences that foster new bonds of "friendship and complicity."

Among the animation activities prepared to encourage participation, there will be live music with a DJ, sing-alongs, a sumo wrestling area, a mechanical bull, children's games, a pottery workshop, game stalls, gellyball, human table football, face painting, and a 360º photo booth.

