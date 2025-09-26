Experimental Music to Resonate in Alicante This Weekend Atronador Fest Returns to Las Cigarreras with a Free Programme Showcasing the Most Daring Sound Art

This weekend, on the 26th and 27th of September, the Centro Cultural Las Cigarreras in Alicante will host the ninth edition of the Atronador Fest. This event is a must for all lovers of experimental music, sound art, and the most daring stage proposals.

The programme for this edition features a lineup of performances including artists such as Arnaiz y Gómez, Cosmic Lithium, Jonathan Bergen, Mascletá, Ruider4, Santiago López, Tendencia Imposible, and White Chief.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will host the third edition of the Muro del Ruido contest. This event offers visibility to emerging projects in the experimental music scene. The section has grown year by year, becoming a significant platform for new proposals to find a space and be recognised by the public and professionals.

The novelty of this edition will take place on Saturday morning in the Caja Gris space at Las Cigarreras with 'el Desguace Sonoro', a market and exchange space designed for musicians, producers, and sound enthusiasts.

During the gathering, attendees will be able to exchange, sell, or acquire affordable instruments, hardware, vinyl, pedals, synthesizers, and second-hand sound material. This will create a community meeting space to promote sustainability and access to creative resources.

With a free programme open to all audiences, the festival brings together national and international artists who explore the boundaries of sound and performance, establishing Alicante as a hub of contemporary creation and cultural avant-garde.