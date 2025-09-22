Europe Loses the Laver Cup

Enric Gardiner Monday, 22 September 2025, 16:11 Comenta Share

The Rest of the World team claimed their third Laver Cup on Monday by defeating Europe 15-9. The European team, led by Yannick Noah, came close to forcing a final doubles tiebreaker, but Alexander Zverev lost his sixth consecutive match against Taylor Fritz, and the champions were Andre Agassi's men.

Carlos Alcaraz fulfilled his duties and rebounded from Saturday's defeat against Fritz with two victories. The first was in doubles, alongside Casper Ruud, defeating Alex de Miñaur and Alex Michelsen 6-3, 6-4; and the second in singles against Francisco Cerúndolo (6-2, 6-1). The Murcian, in just two editions, has scored fifteen points for Europe, making him the fourth most successful player in the competition's history, only behind Roger Federer, with 18 points in four appearances, Jack Sock, with 20 points in four participations, and Fritz, who has accumulated 21 points in six tournaments.

Between Alcaraz's two victories, De Miñaur added three more points for the Rest of the World by defeating Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4. This victory by the Australian forced Europe to win the remaining matches to tie at twelve and ensure that the Laver Cup, for the first time in its history, would be decided in a final doubles match. However, Fritz sealed the title.

The American maintained his impeccable streak against Zverev, whom he has defeated six consecutive times, to give the Rest of the World their third Laver Cup following those in 2022 and 2023. Agassi's team members will earn over 200,000 euros for the victory, plus their participation bonus, calculated based on ranking.

The next edition of the Laver Cup will be held in London, as in 2022, when it served as Roger Federer's farewell, who retired after playing a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.