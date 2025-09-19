Entering the M-30 and Losing GPS Signal? The Problem for Half a Million Drivers is Over

N. S. Friday, 19 September 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Driving through the M-30 can be quite a challenge, as it is one of the most complex tunnel systems in Europe. Until today, entering its tunnels also meant disconnecting from GPS accuracy: losing the signal or being unsure of which exit to take. From now on, this will no longer be a problem. Every day, more than half a million drivers navigate through the M-30 tunnels.

Google and Waze, in collaboration with the Madrid City Council and Madrid Calle 30, have deployed a system of 2,700 Bluetooth beacons (1,600 of them in the M-30 tunnels). Thanks to this network, drivers will be able to enjoy precise navigation even underground, where obtaining a GPS signal can sometimes be challenging. So now, when they enter with Waze or Google Maps active, they will have a signal.

In fact, from now on, with route directions, their smartphones will automatically detect the signal from these beacons and display the exact route within the underground network. The result: safe, guided, and reliable navigation, even in one of the most complex tunnel systems in Europe.

The Waze beacons are low-power devices that run on batteries and emit a constant, unidirectional Bluetooth signal. This allows the application to provide drivers with precise information so they can "navigate" and move through one of the city's busiest routes without fear of getting lost, with the security and peace of mind of being assisted at all times by a robust guidance system.

With precise location in the tunnel, the collaborative nature of our modern navigation applications, such as Waze and Google Maps, can extend underground, where drivers can send and receive real-time updates on traffic conditions or road hazards. As soon as a driver enters a tunnel, the smartphone's Bluetooth receiver detects the signal and activates guided navigation, accurately calculating the user's position, as the beacons emit a Bluetooth radio signal that identifies each of them.